SEDRO-WOOLLEY — On a sun-drenched Thursday afternoon made for tennis, the Mount Vernon girls' team returned home with a 6-1 Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley.
"There were some really nice competitive matches," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. "All the girls played hard."
In singles, Mount Vernon's Sadie Lee beat Sophie Johnson at the top spot 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in what Gray described as a "wonderful, nail-biter of a match."
At No. 2, the Bulldogs' Lily Long defeated Inna Lenz 6-1, 6-1, Kira Wilson beat Thea Friebel 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 and Farah Briseno was victorious over Trinity Covert 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4.
Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte recorded the lone win for Sedro-Woolley as they defeated Manon Duchaussoy and Sophie Greshishkin 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Mount Vernon returned to its winning ways at No. 2 doubles as Grace Dilworth and Samantha Stewart battled for a 6-0, 7-6(7-2) victory over Laci Evans and Elyse St Germain.
Miriam Cooksey and Mia Shackleton rallied from a 6-2 loss in the first set to Heather Bethea and Hallee Christy to win 6-3(10-1) at No. 3.
Lynden Lions 6,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — Anacortes' win in the Northwest Conference match came at No. 3 doubles where Ava Hightower and Abby Cross fought for the 6-4, 5-7(3) victory.
Bellingham Bayhawks 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers were swept by the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference match.
Track and Field
Skagit County Track and Field Championships
BURLINGTON — Day two of the meet consisted solely of the pole vault finals.
On the boys' side, Burlington-Edison's Ezekiel Stansberry won the event with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.
For the girls, Evelyn Bradbury claimed the top spot for the Tigers at 10-9.
The meet concludes Friday.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
MOUNT VERNON — In a classic pitchers' duel, Bulldog hurler Brady Olmstead came out on top over Levi Koopmans in the Northwest Conference game.
Olmstead went the distance and allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Koopmans went six innings and allowed five hits, two runs, struck out three and walked one. From the plate he went 2-for-2.
The Bulldogs plated their two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mount Vernon's Moi Lucatero was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
The Bulldogs, ranked seventh in RPI, improved to 12-2 in conference (tied for first with Anacortes and Lynden) and 15-4 overall. The Tigers are 9-6, 11-7.
Anacortes Seahawks 12,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks put the Northwest Conference game away in the first inning with nine runs and triples from Xavier Pateli, Jonathan Evans and Toby Esqueda.
Pateli added a home run later in the game and Evans finished 3-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI.
Anacortes pitchers Jake Andrew and Ethan Sperb combined for the five-inning shutout and allowed only three hits.
Anacortes is tied for first in conference at 12-2 and is 15-4 overall. The Seahawks are ranked fourth in RPI.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to 5-9 in the Northwest Conference and 7-11 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 13,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 4
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes made the ferry ride to San Juan Island worthwhile as they returned home with the Northwest 2B/1B League win, improving to 11-1 in league and 12-3 overall.
La Conner Braves 15,
Concrete Lions 11
CONCRETE — The Braves improved to 3-9 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 4-11 overall by beating the Lions (0-11).
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — Good teams manage to get the win despite not playing their best. Such was the case for the Bulldogs in their Northwest Conference game win.
"We did not have our best performance," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "It seemed like our team was off. Playing our third game in seven days, fatigue in the players was evident."
Aaron Diaz scored both goals for Mount Vernon and Jesus Garcia recorded the clean sheet.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in RPI, remained atop the conference standings at 8-0-2 and are 10-0-3 overall.
Squalicum Storm 8,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The No. 4-ranked Storm dropped the Cubs to 0-6 in the Northwest Conference and 2-9-3 overall.
Bellingham Bayhawks 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison fell to 4-4 in the Northwest Conference and 7-6 overall.
Lynden Lions 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Northwest Conference loss left Anacortes 1-5-2, 3-6-4.
Softball
La Conner Braves 32,
Concrete Lions 27
CONCRETE — The Northwest 2B/1B League outcome left La Conner 1-7 and 2-13 and Concrete 0-9 and 0-12.
