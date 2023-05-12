svh-202305xx-sports-BB-MVC-vs-Orcas-1.jpg
Buy Now

Mount Vernon Christian's Joel Votipka throws a pitch on Thursday during a Northwest 1B District Tournament game against Orcas Island in Arlington. Mount Vernon Christian won, 8-3.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ARLINGTON — For the fourth time this season, the Mount Vernon Christian baseball team defeated Orcas Island.

This time around it was by the score of 8-3 in the semifinals of the Bi-District 1B Tournament on Thursday at Lakewood High School.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.