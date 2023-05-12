ARLINGTON — For the fourth time this season, the Mount Vernon Christian baseball team defeated Orcas Island.
This time around it was by the score of 8-3 in the semifinals of the Bi-District 1B Tournament on Thursday at Lakewood High School.
The Hurricanes (17-3), who won their eighth straight game and qualified for state, will face Rainier Christian for the bi-district title Saturday. No time or site has been determined.
"A gritty win from our team," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "We knew beating Orcas three times this year was a difficult task but beating them a fourth time was something I made sure my team was prepared for."
The coach added his squad was mentally prepared to be in a close game and brought the energy to stop any momentum Orcas Island tried to build.
"We had one huge inning that broke the game open and allowed us to settle in," Burmeister said.
That inning was the third and it started with a double from Christian Kilvert on a two-strike count. Kilvert's hit was followed by a fielder's choice, single, walk and single. Trevor Blom then stepped to the plate and tripled, driving in three runs, and a double by Liam Millenaar brought home another run.
Joel Votipka got the start and went four innings, allowing four hits while striking out six. Nathan Symmank came on in relief for the final three frames and gave up one hit and struck out one.
Boys' Soccer
Lynden Lions 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers saw their season end with the Northwest 2A District Tournament loss.
"Our guys were eager and excited to play Lynden again," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "But if there’s one thing that’s plagued us all season, that’s inconsistency and that’s on me as the coach."
MacKay said his players at times looked brilliant as they moved the ball well, combined with each other to create scoring opportunities.
"And at other times, we played beneath our potential," he said.
Burlington-Edison (9-9) completed 100 more passes than Lynden and connected on three or more passes in a row 26 times to Lynden's seven, MacKay said.
"And yet that’s how soccer goes," he said. "Ultimately we’ve got to score more than the other team.
"... While this hurts right now, I told the boys that they had a good season overall, something to be proud of. I know that upon reflecting, the boys can be proud that they represented their school and community well."
Softball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 18,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Tigers continued to roll as they notched another Northwest Conference victory with the six-inning win.
The Tigers led 11-2 at the end of the fifth inning and put the game on ice with a seven-run sixth as the visitors belted 13 hits.
Katelyn Billings was 3-for-5 and Stella Kowalski went 3-for-4 for Burlington-Edison. Billings had two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI while Kowalski had a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Peyton Locke was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI while Nell Mangold went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Burlington-Edison ended the regular season with its fifth straight win, finishing 13-2 in conference and 15-5 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Wildcats forfeited the Northwest Conference game to the Cubs.
Sedro-Woolley lost to Oak Harbor on Tuesday, but won a protest of the game that forced it to be replayed. Oak Harbor then forfeited.
Sedro-Woolley is 12-2 in conference and 16-3 overall.
Girls' Golf
Skagit County Championships
BURLINGTON — Erin Pierce claimed medalist honors to lead Sedro-Woolley to the county title on the North Course at Avalon Golf Links.
Pierce shot a 51 over nine holes to edge Mount Vernon's Sara Pate and Burlington-Edison's Ea Wuellner by one stroke.
Rounding out the top six were Sedro-Woolley's Taylor De Iseo (53), Mount Vernon Christian's Livi Burton (54) and Burlington-Edison's Anna Horton (54).
Sedro-Woolley carded a 274 to claim team honors by 15 strokes over runner-up Burlington-Edison (289).
Boys' Golf
Skagit County Invitational
ANACORTES — Burlington-Edison ran away from the field at Swinomish Golf Links.
The Tigers finished with a total of 385, followed by Mount Vernon Christian (464), La Conner (480), Anacortes (515), Mount Vernon (582) and Sedro-Woolley (613).
Wyatt Brownell not only paced Burlington-Edison with his round of 72, he also earned medalist honors.
Track and Field
Sub-District 3A Meet
OAK HARBOR — The Hoyers were a force for Mount Vernon as the brother and sister won what could be considered the most grueling triple possible in track and field — the three distance events.
Nicholas Hoyer crossed the finish line first in the 800 (1 minute, 57.89 seconds), 1,600 (4:35.33) and 3,200 (10:31.13). Taylor Hoyer won the same three events on the girls' side: the 800 (2:23.52), 1,600 (5:17.37) and 3,200 (11:48.31).
On the boys' side, Mount Vernon finished with a total of 71 points, sandwiched between Oak Harbor (76) and Ferndale (12).
The girls' team finished with 53 points, behind Oak Harbor (83) and in front of Ferndale (15).
Amare Preau won a pair of events for the boys' team: the 100 hurdles (16.32) and 300 hurdles (43.52).
Girls' Tennis
Sub-District 3A Tournament
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon's season came to an end as all of its singles and doubles players were eliminated on the first day of the tournament.
