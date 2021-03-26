MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian High School Hurricanes not only hosted a track and field meet Thursday afternoon, but won both the boys' and girls' competitions.
On the boys' side, the Hurricanes tallied 148.5 points, besting La Conner's score of 130. They were followed by Grace Academy (100.5), Coupeville (93), Friday Harbor (48.5) and Concrete (34.5).
The Mount Vernon Christian girls' team won with a score of 188, followed by Grace Academy (163), La Conner (106), Friday Harbor (57), Coupeville (53), Shoreline Christian (12), Concrete (6) and Lummi (6).
Mount Vernon Christian's Owen Heinze won the boys’ 100 meters in 11.78 seconds and the 400 (56.14).
Teammate Devin Van Zanten stopped the watch first in a pair of distance events. He won the 1,600 in 4:51.55 and the 3,200 in 10:52.95.
Mount Vernon Christian's 1,600 relay team comprised of Alexander Hoksbergen, Joshua Gerrish, Cody De Vlieger and Van Zanten won in 3:52.02.
The Hurricanes’ Tiger Brunk won the high jump (6-feet) and triple jump (36-8).
La Conner's Cole Hagen won the 110 hurdles (17.68) and 300 hurdles (46.81).
Mason Murdock crossed the finish line first for the Braves in the 200 (24.51) and won the javelin with a throw of 123-8 1/2.
On the girls’ side, Caitlin VanderKooy of Mount Vernon Christian won the 200 (28.66) and teammate Kayla Van Hofwegen crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:46.44). Hannah Van Hofwegen won the 1,600 (6:12.26) and the pole vault (7-6).
Abby Russell won three events for the Hurricanes: the 100 hurdles (16.65), 300 hurdles (54.62) and long jump (14-4).
The 800 relay team of VanderKooy, Isabel Dowrey, Sydney Sharkey and Russell won in 1:59.02.
In the 1,600 relay, Hannah Van Hofwegen, Kiera Link, VanderKooy and Kayla Van Hofwegen crossed the finish line first (4:56.76).
La Conner's Katie Watkins won the javelin (85-7) and Ellie Marble captured the high jump (4-10).
BOYS' GOLF
BURLINGTON — Burlington-Edison dominated in its opening match of the season at Skagit Golf & Country Club.
The Tigers finished with a score of 384, paced by co-medalists Conrad Brown and Rex Wilson, who each shot rounds of 72.
Sehome was second (408), followed by Ferndale (420), Oak Harbor (498), Mount Vernon (504) and Anacortes (508).
Payson Atkinson shot a round of 75 for the Tigers while Spencer Atkinson finished with an 81 and Ian Powers an 84.
Connor Darnell led Mount Vernon with an 88, followed by Liam Johnson (92), Trenton Borgognoni (96), Will O'Bryan (110) and Brayden Pellend (118).
The contingent from Anacortes saw Bruce Gaddie lead the way with his round of 88. He was followed by Brendan Hodgson (92), Rowan Till (105), Coleman Goss (109) and Bridger Wakley (114).
Sedro-Woolley's Jeffery Sheridan finished with a score of 87 while Keaton Skiles shot a 103.
GIRLS' GOLF
ANACORTES — Burlington-Edison came out strong on the front nine holes of the Swinomish Golf Links.
The Tigers finished with a team score of 298. Oak Harbor (309) was the only other school to field a full team of five golfers.
Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland shot the low round, 43.
Summer Rozema led the Tigers with a round of 54, followed by Piper Raup (59), Chloe Brink (59), Ea Wuellner (62) and Kyzie Hanstead (64).
Finishing behind Bruland for the Bulldogs were Sara Pate (51), Maize Chapin (64) and Kamryn Horton (66).
Emma Foley led Anacortes with her round of 67, followed by Morgan Berard (79) and Lauren Cambron (83).
Cora Pierce led Sedro-Woolley with a 64 while Erin Pierce shot a 65 and Taylor Deieso a 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.