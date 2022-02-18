MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team advanced to the Tri-District 1B Tournament championship game Thursday night with the dominant win over Grace Academy.
The Hurricanes defeated the Eagles, 73-32.
Mount Vernon Christian (18-3) will return to its home court to face Neah Bay for the title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Hurricanes sit atop the WIAA's RPI rankings for the 1B classification while Neah Bay is No. 2.
Hot shooting and tenacious defense put the Hurricanes up 26-12 to start the second quarter against Grace and the home team cruised from there.
"We were able to keep rotating kids to keep the pressure up and the kids passed the ball very well tonight," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog.
Caitlin Vander Kooy drained six threes on her way to a team-high 24 points while Allie Heino finished with 16.
Kylee Russell played solid defense and tallied eight points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.
La Conner Braves 70,
Coupeville Wolves 19
COUPEVILLE — The top-ranked Braves won the Bi-District 2B Tournament with the lopsided win over the Wolves.
The Braves (20-1) jumped out to a 28-0 lead following the first quarter and led 44-8 at the half.
"Our pressure defense was too much for Coupeville and many of the turnovers we forced turned into transition baskets," said La Conner coach Scott Novak. "The girls did an excellent job of moving the ball and creating shots for each other, leading to 11 made three-pointers."
Juna Swanson led La Conner in scoring with 18 points while Sarah Cook finished with 14 points, seven assists and eight rebounds. Ellie Marble collected 13 points and nine rebounds.
"A nice team win for us going into our regional game next week," Novak added.
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 45,
Anacortes Seahawks 38
MOUNT VERNON — Cedarcrest ended Anacortes' season in the Northwest 2A District Tournament game.
A slow second half doomed the Seahawks (9-12) as Cedarcrest outscored them 24-15.
Camryn Kerr and Erin Kennedy led Anacortes in scoring with 12 points apiece.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,
Crosspoint Warriors 60
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes advanced to Tri-District 1B Tournament game with the dramatic victory over the Warriors.
Mount Vernon Christian (16-5) will take to its home court against Northwest Yeshiva at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the title.
"This was a huge program win," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "Defeating a really good basketball team this late in the year by a last-second putback stays with programs for a while and the kids on the floor and the fans in the stands will remember this game for a long time."
Following a put-back miss by Nick Wyatt with about five seconds left and the Hurricanes trailing 60-59, Matt Wyatt grabbed the rebound and scored the game winner while being fouled with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Matt Wyatt purposely missed the free throw and as the ball ricocheted off the rim, it took any chance of a desperation heave for the Warriors with it.
The Warriors began the third quarter on 15-1 run, however, the Hurricanes answered with a 16-2 run.
"Tonight was a quality playoff basketball game with a championship date on the line," Russell said. "Both teams deserved to win that game."
Coupeville Wolves 67,
La Conner Braves 27
COUPEVILLE — The Braves lost the Bi-District 2B Tournament game.
La Conner, 7-13, will play a crossover game Sunday with the sixth-place team from the Southwest 2B District Tournament. The winner will get a berth in the regional round of the state tournament.
Boys' Swimming
Class 2A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes divers went one-two in the semifinals.
Zephy Blee scored 227.70 points and Fletcher Olson 211 to be among the state title favorites going into Saturday's finals.
Blee was also the top diver through the preliminary round.
Also in the semifinals, Burlington-Edison's Ezekiel was ninth, Anacortes' Sam Davis 10th and Burlington-Edison's Charlie King was 13th.
