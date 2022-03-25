BURLINGTON — The Mount Vernon baseball team traveled over the bridge Thursday afternoon to square off against Burlington-Edison in a Northwest Conference game.
The Bulldogs returned home with the 5-0 shutout, staying perfect in conference at 2-0 and improving to 3-3 overall. The Tigers are 1-1, 4-2.
"It was a great high school baseball game," said Burlington-Edison coach John Thurmond. "The sun came out and there were a lot of people at the park, which added to a great atmosphere."
Winning pitcher Xavier Neyens struck out 13 Tigers and allowed two hits in six innings of work.
Burlington-Edison starting pitcher Clayton O'Larey allowed one hit in five innings of work.
"Both starting pitchers dominated the hitters, which is often times the case in the early part of the season," Thurmond said.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the third inning and then plated insurance runs in the sixth as the Tigers struggled defensively.
"We did not play well late, however, I was proud of our effort," Thurmond said. "We will continue to grow and we will get better. We need to clean things up defensively and offensively, we just had a tough day and faced a good pitcher."
Anacortes Seahawks 11,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 1
Five innings
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks improved to 2-0 in the Northwest Conference and 4-1 overall.
Erik Dotzauer led the Seahawks with a triple and five RBI. Jake Schuh, Lucca Dumas, Jacob Hayes and Riley Mitchell all had run-scoring hits.
Hayes threw the five-inning complete game, giving up just three hits.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 18,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
LYNDEN — Sedro-Woolley improved to 2-0 in the Northwest Conference and 2-2 overall with the lopsided victory.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 10,
Lakewood Cougars 7
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs came away with the Northwest Conference victory.
"Our youth showed up a little bit," said Mount Vernon coach Rob Cyr. "We kicked the ball around a bit, but our bats carried us. It was a good win for us."
The Bulldogs finished with 16 hits, three of which cleared the fence.
Mount Vernon's Sydney Snyder finished 3-for-4 with six RBI while Leslie Escamilla went 2-for-3 with a home run and Teviana Saldavar was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jasmine Bylsma was 3-for-4, Olivia Collins was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Maya Justus went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Squalicum Storm 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers dropped to 0-2 in the Northwest Conference and 1-3 overall.
Lexi Saldivar went the distance for Burlington-Edison, allowing four hits while striking out eight. She was 2-for-3 from the plate.
Girls' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — Sedro-Woolley took three singles matches and swept the doubles.
Mount Vernon's win came at the top singles spot where Sadie Lee topped Lauren Anderson 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.
The Cubs captured the next three singles matches. Carlie Loop defeated Larissa Rouw 7-5, 7-6(7-2); Emily Chevez beat Sabrina Stewart 6-2, 6-3; and Annalise Mahaffie won 6-2, 6-0 over Grace Dilworth.
Katie Helgeson and Addie Lynn swept Liz Santos Hernandez and Kaitlin Petrick 6-0, 6-0 at the top doubles spot. Torrie Nasin and Emma Jutte defeated Samantha Stewart and Adrienne Britt 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2, and Lily DeVries and Lauryn Wilson downed Sophia Grechishkin and Audrey Bylund 6-0, 6-0.
"Carlie Loop played a tough mental match against a good opponent," Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "She hit really well. Lily and Lauryn are starting to see the court a little better and I was proud of their play."
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks won one match in the Northwest Conference contest.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Tigers swept the Cougars.
Burlington-Edison's four singles players and three doubles teams won in straight sets.
"The girls continue to push themselves to improve their game," Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson said. "I was really happy with the movement and communication of our doubles teams after emphasizing those things in practice this week."
Girls' Golf
Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland was the medalist at Lake Padden Golf Course following her round of 39.
Sedro-Woolley finished third in the team standings with a 302, two strokes behind Sehome. Oak Harbor won with a 269.
Erin Pierce led the Cubs with a 51, followed by Cora Pierce with a 60. Taylor De leso and Natalie Kesti each shot 61.
For the Bulldogs, Sarah Pate shot a 56 followed by Emilie Mentel’s 71 and Nina Horan’s 73.
Keria Hines led the Seahawks with her round of 68 while Emily Cox finished with a 69.
Burlington-Edison at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison finished second at the match played at Semiahmoo Golf Club.
Lakewood won the seven-team event with a score of 267 followed by the Tigers’ 311.
"The course was quite wet and the greens had just been aerated and were quite sandy," said Burlington-Edison coach Greg Knutzen, "but the girls competed well for their first outing of the year."
Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink finished with a round of 54 and was third overall, followed by teammate Piper Raupp with a 57.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference at Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — The Tigers welcomed seven conference teams to their home links of Skagit Golf & Country Club.
Burlington-Edison finished atop the field with a score of 397, paced by Payson Atkinson’s 75. Ian Powers finished with a 78 and Rex Wilson shot a 79.
Mount Vernon at Everett Invitational
EVERETT — The Bulldogs took to Legion Memorial Golf Course for the 13th annual Everett Invitational.
Mount Vernon's Trenton Borgognoni shot a round of 86, followed by Brayden Pelland with a 90 and Will O'Bryan 94.
