MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon continued to play solid baseball as the Bulldogs defeated Sedro-Woolley 5-1 in a Northwest Conference game Thursday afternoon.
Xavier Neyens doubled on the first pitch he saw and his swing brought home one of three runs the Bulldogs scored in the first inning.
Neyens also was impressive on the mound. In six innings of work, he allowed one run, four hits and one walk while striking out 11.
The Bulldogs are 11-3 in conference and 11-6 overall. The Cubs are 6-7, 6-9.
Anacortes Seahawks 11,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
Five innings
ANACORTES — The Seahawks were dominant in notching the Northwest Conference win.
Anacortes was led offensively by Staely Moore, who went 3-for-3 with four RBI while Lucca Dumas was 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Gabriel Bryant and Toby Esqueda each had RBI singles for the Seahawks, who are 10-4 in conference and 13-6 overall.
Dumas got the victory on the mound. He pitched four shutout innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Bellingham Bayhawks 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell to 8-5 in the Northwest Conference and 11-6 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
EVERSON — Anacortes improved to 5-5-3 in the Northwest Conference and 6-5-3 overall.
The Seahawks got goals from Wesley Hunter, Connor Barton, Will Waldrop and Aidan Pinson.
Noah Hunter had a pair of assists while Pinson and Wolfgang Strohschein each had one.
Bellingham Bayhawks 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — Two late goals gave the Bayhawks the Northwest Conference victory.
Bellingham's two strikes came off set pieces and long balls the Tigers underestimated.
"Our boys played one of their best games of the season," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "Unfortunately, we couldn’t create and finish any scoring opportunities.
"We gave up two goals at the end of the game due to correctable things and some bounces that went Bellingham’s way and not ours. They played hard, aggressive defense, and have a system they execute very well."
Alastair Yeates stepped into the starting keeper role and kept the Tigers in the game. MacKay said his goalie made some great saves and played with poise and confidence.
The coach also highlighted the defensive play of Connor Mackey, Alan Lopez, Tena Morales, Iver Light and Edwin Vejar Quevedo.
The Tigers are 7-5-1 in conference and 7-6-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Bulldogs controlled the Northwest Conference game from start to finish.
Mount Vernon, which led 6-0 at the half, is 12-1 in conference and 13-1 overall. Sedro-Woolley fell to 2-10, 2-10-1.
"Overall, we played very consistent soccer," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Led by strong senior leadership, we were able to be in the driver seat during the game.”
Angel Casillas-Gil scored three goals for the Bulldogs while Ivan Garduno-Mendez had a goal to go along with a pair of assists. Aaron Diaz, Jovany Lopez and Luis Camarena also found the back of the net.
Beside Casillas-Gil's performance, Ibarra noted the efforts of Brandon Caro, Manuel Rosales, Garduno-Mendez and Gabriel Santacruz.
Max Hynds put an exclamation point on his senior night by scoring the Cubs' lone goal.
"Mount Vernon is a good squad and we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "I think the boys had great energy and most importantly showed a lot of character and battled to the end. It was a very competitive second half.
"Max Hynds continues to assert himself this season. Battling for another class finish to put us on the board."
Girls' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Sehome Mariners 3
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs recorded the Northwest Conference win with two victories each in singles and doubles.
In singles, Lauren Anderson won 6-1, 6-1 at the top spot and Carlie Loop battled for the 6-2, 7-4(8-6) victory at No. 2.
Torrie Nasin and Emma Jutte rallied to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles while Lauryn Wilson and Lily DeVries won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
"Everyone played very competitively," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Lauren played very solid at No. 1 singles and Lauryn and Lily had a great quick set at No. 3 doubles. I like to see the progress in intelligent tennis."
Bellingham Redhawks 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers got a win in singles and the other in doubles in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 2 singles, Claire Campbell won 6-4, 6-4. Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
"Our first match of the season was against Bellingham," said Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson. "It was really great to see the growth across the board this time around. Claire is playing so well right now.
"Hannah and Macee are just playing on a different level right now. They work so well together. They're great competitors who push each other to be their best every time they play."
Squalicum Storm 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
BELLINGHAM — Both wins for the Bulldogs came in doubles play in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 1 doubles, Regan Marsh and Lily Long won 6-1, 6-4. Sophia Greschishkin and Samantha Stewart were victorious 4-6, 6-4 (10-8) at No. 2.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 17,
Meridian Trojans 0
Four innings
BELLINGHAM — A dominant offensive performance lifted Sedro-Woolley to 8-1 in Northwest Conference play and 11-2 overall.
Lola Wylie was 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI while Braelyn Johnson was 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
Kiah Trammell went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI. Mabel Gahan was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.
Alyssa Mercer and Cruz Trevithick each pitched two innings. Mercer collected the win.
Track and Field
Skagit County Championships
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Day two of the three-day meet saw finals contested in the pole vault.
Talmage Palmer of Burlington-Edison cleared a personal best of 12 feet, 6 inches to claim the title on the boys' side.
Zoie Youngren of Mount Vernon topped the girls’ field with her clearance of 7-6.
