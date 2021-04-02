SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School baseball team kept its record perfect Thursday with a win over Mount Baker.
The Cubs won 13-2, improving to 2-0.
Anacortes Seahawks 9,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
ANACORTES — Seahawks pitcher Kevin McClellan struck out 15 batters and gave up only one hit in the win.
Ben Fountain was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jacob Hayes was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Erik Dotzauer was 2-for-3 with two RBI to help the Seahawks improve to 2-0.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 17,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning but couldn't slow down the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs got one hit each from Gabe Hander, Steven Gard, Taylor Saben, Quinn Swanson, Trey Devery and Brady Dundin.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs got a goal during stoppage time from Josiah Vellegas to claim the victory.
Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma described Vellegas' strike as a "great hustle goal."
The Cubs' Jacob Jepperson tied the game with a solid strike of a direct kick.
"The boys rallied for the win," Sakuma said. "I'm beyond proud of them for digging deep for that."
Sedro-Woolley is 1-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Meridian Trojans 2
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks got their first win of the season, improving to 1-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — The Tigers got their season off to a good start with the win over the Lyncs.
SOFTBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 8
EVERSON — Sedro-Woolley trailed 7-3 in the fifth inning, then stormed back behind solid pitching from reliever Cruz Trevithick and timely hitting to get the win.
Kiah Trammell finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Grayson Mast went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Sedro-Woolley while Mabel Gahan was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Trevithick entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. She didn't give up a hit and struck out three.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-0.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 12,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
BURLINGTON — Emma Fleury had three hits and four RBI, Izzy Young got the win and the Tigers improved to 2-0.
Young had two hits and two RBI to accompany her performance on the mound, where she struck out five batters. Courtney Locke also had two RBI on the day.
Young held Nooksack to three hits in the game, which was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
TRACK AND FIELD
Burlington-Edison at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers won both sides of the meet, the boys 76-65 and the girls 96-41.
"A really fun meet," said Burlington-Edison coach Kevin Gudgel. "The kids had some outstanding marks in our first track meet in two years."
Calvin Absten won the 100 with a time of 11.05 seconds, third fastest in school history.
Malakhi Stevenson won the 110 hurdles (17.70), long jump (18 feet, 11 inches) and triple jump (38-0).
The Tigers won the 400 relay (44.81) and the 1,600 relay (3:45.46). The 400 relay team consisted of Absten, Bode Brewer, Dane Hansen and Zach Watson. The 1,600 relay was comprised of Absten, Brewer, Watson and Bryce Robinson.
Brewer won the 400 (53.97) and Hansen won the high jump (5-10).
Emerson Wilson won the 300 hurdles (52.51) and Talmage Palmer won the pole vault (11-0).
In the girls' meet, the Tigers’ Gabriella MacKenzie won the high jump (5-0), discus (95-4) and shot put (29-11).
Jordyn Smith won the long jump (14-3) and javelin (85-8).
In the 800 relay, Emma Smith, Jordyn Smith, Hannah Sayer and Vivien Verrue won the event in 1:56.20.
Emma Smith, Mila Hoagland, Amey Rainaud-Hinds and Verrue won the 1,600 relay (4:29.47).
Sage Mailhiot crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 with a time of 12:42.54.
Mandy Richeson won the 100 hurdles (18.61) and Taryn Booth won the 800 (2:50.30).
Malani Rein finished first in the triple jump (28-6) and Megan Gustafson captured the pole vault (7-6).
Sedro-Woolley at Anacortes
ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls won 75-66 while the Sedro-Woolley boys came away with the 88-53 victory.
"On the girls’ side of the meet, we competed really well against a pretty talented and perennially tough Seahawks squad," said Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee. "I liked the way our young team competed."
Camryn Kerr of Anacortes won the 100 (13.59), Amy Aggergaard won the 400 (1:05.89), Jessica Frydenlund finished first in the 1,600 (5:24) and Caitlin Brar won the 3,200 (12:29).
The Seahawks’ 1,600 relay team of Aggergaard, Olivia Feist, Sabine Hambleton and Frydenlund won in 4:32.32.
Brigid Mack won the discus (106-0) for Anacortes while Claire Schnabel won the javelin (83-3) and Fai Puengpoh won the triple jump (32-1 1/2).
Raven Storie of Sedro-Woolley finished first in the 200 (28.85) and Lauren Benham won the 800 (2:30.0).
In the hurdles, the Cubs' Heather Vanderbeek claimed victory in the 100 (16.89) while Cassandra Schulberg won the 300 (52.95).
Vanderbeek also won the high jump (4-10) and shot put (29-5).
In the 400 relay, the Sedro-Woolley team of Lotus Blue, Tasia Pinney, Storie and Savannah Halverson won in 54.69. In the 800 relay, Halverson, Blue, Madesyn Skinner and Pinney won in 1:55.50.
Skinner won the long jump (15-2 1/4).
On the boys’ side, Sedro-Woolley's Kalin Adkerson won the 400 (57.17) while Tove Schweizer won the 3,200 (10:52.10).
Seth Sternhill-Tift won the 110 hurdle (17.12) and the 300 hurdles (45.04) for the Cubs.
In the 400 relay, Sedro-Woolley’s Ethan Doctor, Carson Virata, Caleb Hall and Chance Supler placed first (46.94).
Gunnar Hoskinson won the shot put (39-1 3/4) and discus (127-1/2) while Lazlo Cocheba won the pole vault (11-06). Jadyn Lee won the long jump (18-6) and triple jump (38-3 1/4).
Anacortes' Moses Pitts won the 100 (11.82) and the 200 (23.75) while Parker King won the 800 (2:16) and Alek Miller the 1,600 (4:39).
In the 1,600 relay, John-Fritz Von Hagel, Zachary Weaver, Blake Martens and Miller won (3:54.45).
Mason Gerondale won the javelin (121-0) for Anacortes while Christopher Scott won the high jump (5-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.