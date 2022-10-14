SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The trails of the Northern State Recreation Area were full of runners on Thursday afternoon at the Skagit Country Cross Country Championships.
Sedro-Woolley stood atop the boys' podium with 33 points, followed by Anacortes (40), Mount Vernon (77), Burlington-Edison (77) and Mount Vernon Christian (135).
On the girls' side, Anacortes claimed the top spot with 20 points, followed by Mount Vernon (63), Burlington-Edison (74), Sedro-Woolley (79) and Mount Vernon Christian (134).
Todd Montgomery stopped the watch first in the boys' meet as the Cub completed the course in 16 minutes, 55 seconds.
Anacortes' Frank Peterson (17:31) was second, followed by fellow Seahawk Wolfie Strohschein (17:31.9).
Sedro-Woolley's Talon Upson finished fourth (17:36) and Koen Schweizer was fifth (17:38).
Burlington-Edison's Caleb Hawkins was sixth (17:45), Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer seventh (17:49), Anacortes' Erik Becerra-Guzman eighth (17:53), the Tigers' Yahir Marban ninth (17:54) and Mount Vernon's Noah Brown 10th (18:04).
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund ran away from the girls' field as she captured the title with a time of 18:25. The Seahawks filled the top three spots and six of the top 10.
Carolyn Chambers finished second for Anacortes (19:49) while Casey Lemrick was third (19:56), Abigail Goodwin was sixth (20:45), Dylan Willingham finished eighth (20:58) and Lucy Lemrick was 10th (21:02).
Makendra McCarty of Sedro-Woolley placed fourth (20:10) while Ava Rifenbury of Mount Vernon was fifth (20:44).
Jocelyn Serrano of Burlington-Edison was seventh (20:50) and Mount Vernon's Leila Stampanoni ninth (20:59).
Football
Anacortes Seahawks 35,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes remained perfect on the season following the Northwest Conference shutout victory.
Ranked fifth in WIAA RPI, the Seahawks are 5-0 in conference and 7-0 overall.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the Mariners 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 and improved to 11-0 in the Northwest Conference and 12-1 overall.
Clara Bowser finished with 11 kills and hit .550 with six aces for the Tigers while Lexie Mason had 12 kills.
As a team, the Tigers had 14 aces.
Adria Ray had 26 assists, Brooke Tyler finished with 14 digs and Mia Whitlock had 13.
Coupeville Wolves 3
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — While Mount Vernon Christian came out strong and won the first set 25-23, Coupeville rallied to win the next three 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
"We knew that Coupeville was a good team and that we had to come out strong," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble. "I think we let our energy fall in the later sets, however, we played well against a really strong team."
Allie Heino had 13 aces and five blocks for the Hurricanes. Andi Ware had four kills and three blocks and Emerson Hoksbergen finished with five kills.
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-2 in league and 10-2 overall.
La Conner Braves 3,
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 0
LA CONNER — The Grizzlies were no match for the Braves in the nonconference match, falling 25-15, 25-22, 25-16.
La Conner's Ellie Marble finished with 18 kills, was 16-for-16 on serve-receive, 13-for-13 serving and had 13 digs.
Morgan Huizenga had eight kills, was 19-for-19 serving with eight digs while Makayla Herrera also had eight kills along with 11 digs. Josie Harper had 16 digs and Abby Udlock added 28 assists.
"It was a fun night for the Braves," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble. "I am proud of the way the girls played going into this weekend's tournament at Burlington."
The Braves are 9-1 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs got the best of the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference match, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-12.
"We played a fantastic game against a tough team," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik.
Emery DeJong led the Cubs with 22 kills. Sami Stark and Addie Lynn each contributed eight kills apiece. Lynn also had 32 assists.
"Consistent serving from Braelyn Johnson, Kayla Nuno and Abby Gardner helped keep us in every set along with our scrappy defense and solid passing," Tesarik said.
The Cubs are 4-5 both in conference and overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions remained winless in Northwest 1B/2B League play at 0-8. They are 3-11 overall.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 10
Coupeville Wolves 0
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian improved to 5-0-1 in Northwest 1B/2B League play and 8-4-1 overall.
"We commanded the game and were able to execute some good passing in order to break them down," said Mount Vernon Hurricanes coach Mike Russell. "We created a number of chances from many different areas in our attack and were more poised in front of goal."
Abby Russell and Alexa Brown scored four goals apiece while Lily Long and Caitlin Vander Kooy each had a goal.
Bellingham Bayhawks 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Bayhawks blanked the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
"We had a lot of girls out due to injuries and other various reasons," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "This wasn’t a game we wanted to shift our whole squad around but the girls adapted to the different needs and shifting positions."
Cruz Trevithick had an impressive performance in the goal for the Cubs as she made numerous saves including one on a penalty kick.
"Rylan Kononen, Thalia Carreon and Zoey Bacus played exceptionally in their new roles on the back line for us," said Sakuma. "Under the circumstances, I’m really proud of this team's fight."
The Cubs are 1-5 in conference and 4-6-1 overall.
Girls' Swimming
Squalicum Storm 91.5
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 84.5
BELLINGHAM — The Storm just got by the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference meet.
Mount Vernon's Kathryn Lewis won a pair of events: the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 36.37 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:09.08.
Anacortes Seahawks 116.5
Oak Harbor Wildcats 51.5
ANACORTES — The Seahawks cruised past the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference meet.
Sabine Hambleton won both the 50 freestyle (27.24) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.35).
Boys' Soccer
Lopez Island Coyotes 3,
La Conner Braves 0
LOPEZ ISLAND — The Braves were shut out by the Coyotes in the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
La Conner is 1-5 in league and 3-9-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.