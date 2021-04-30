SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' soccer team fell 2-0 on Thursday to the Mount Vernon junior varsity squad.
After a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs ramped up the pressure late in the match, eventually getting the Cubs defense on its heels.
"My seniors and captains led by example tonight, even when the surroundings prompted otherwise," Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma said. "I am so proud of their mental and physical fortitude. We made a few mistakes that led to late goals, but our defense played a strong game and our centers created opportunities for us."
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Nooksack Valley 0
EVERSON — It took a half for the Seahawks to get their footing on a challenging Nooksack field, but they eventually got the ball in the net.
Anacortes improves to 3-4.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but, coach Darren Bell got his team firing on all cylinders in the second half as Aiden Santos scored a pair of goals, and Aiden Pinson and Noah Hunter scored a goal apiece.
"Those goals sealed a good second half performance," Bell said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0,
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers and Red Raiders battled to a scoreless tie.
The Tigers are 3-3-1.
"Soccer is one of few — possibly only — sport where a 0-0 scoreline can be the result of a tense, energetic, edge-of-your-seat game," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said. "Such was our game against Bellingham."
The coach credited his midfielders with controlling the match and his forwards with creating great chances to score. The Tigers had a goal called back due to a foul in the box.
MacKay highlighted the play of Edwin Vejar Quevedo and Tena Morales for their efforts along the back line.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Meridian Trojans 3
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs jumped on the Trojans early, scoring a run in the first inning before adding another four in the fourth.
Mount Vernon's Steven Gard went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases.
The Bulldogs are 4-7.
Squalicum Storm 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
BELLINGHAM — The Storm jumped out to an early lead and a late rally by the Cubs fell short.
"We had runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh," Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie said. "We just weren't able to get it done in that last inning. But we really battled."
The Cubs are 8-3.
Sedro-Woolley's Colsen Friedrichs pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts. He was also 2-for-2 at the plate.
The Cubs' Seth Humerickhouse was 2-for-2 with a double, while Abraham Bierl went 1-for-4.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
FERNDALE — The Tigers fell a run short against the Golden Eagles.
Burlington-Edison is 6-4.
Sehome Mariners 9,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks had a three-game win streak snapped.
They are 7-4.
Softball
Lynden Lions 15
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the second consecutive day, the Cubs squared off against the Lions.
And for the second day in a row, the outcome was the same as Lynden emerged with the victory to keep its record perfect at 10-0.
The Cubs are 8-3.
Squalicum Storm 6,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Storm proved to be a bit more than the Seahawks could handle.
Anacortes is 4-6.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves kept improved to 5-0 on a night they celebrated their seniors.
La Conner won 25-12, 25-14, 25-15.
"It was so great to have fans back in our gym," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "Our first match of the season two weeks ago, we were not allowed fans. We had four people in the stands. Tonight felt almost normal."
La Conner's Emma Keller had 28 assists, while Ellie Marble had 20 kills, 11 digs and was 7-for-7 serving with two aces.
Rachel Cram had 10 digs and was 13-for-13 on serve receive, while Sarah Cook went 19-for-19 serving with with four aces, 11 digs and six kills.
Maya Masonholder had nine digs, Katie Watkins had eight kills and seven digs, and Anna Jane went 7-for-7 serving.
Football
La Conner Braves 27,
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Braves shut out the Blackhawks to improve to 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.