SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley boys' wrestling team was busy under the mat light Thursday night grappling against the Lynden Lions.
When the gym lights flicked on, the Cubs had come out on top, 51-34.
Chase Weber won his match by technical fall at 132 pounds for the Cubs. Otto Tesarik at 145 and Conner Mellich at 152 both won by pin.
Anacortes Seahawks 56,
Lakewood Cougars 24
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks finally returned to the mat and got the win on the road.
"It was our first dual since the beginning of December," said Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen. "It was great to see the excitement of the kids cheering their teammates on."
The coach added while there was some rust, he was happy with how his squad competed.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 62,
Lakewood Cougars 37
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs’ third game in as many nights resulted in a Northwest Conference victory.
Malia Garcia scored 17 points and Maliyah Johnson added 16 for the Bulldogs, who led 35-20 at halftime.
Mount Vernon improved to 5-4 in conference and 6-7 overall.
Eastlake Wolves 55,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 46
BURLINGTON — KingCo member Eastlake remained perfect on the season while dropping the Tigers to 8-2.
Sydney Reisner led Burlington-Edison with 12 points.
Blaine Borderites 48,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 19
BLAINE — Heather Vanderbeek scored eight points for Sedro-Woolley in the Northwest Conference loss.
The Cubs fell to 1-5 in conference play and 3-8 overall.
Boys' Basketball
Lynden Lions 78,
Anacortes Seahawks 46
LYNDEN — Jase Frydenlund led the Seahawks with 13 points as Anacortes dropped to 2-6 in the Northwest Conference and 4-6 overall.
Boys' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 120,
Bellingham Bayhawks 66
ANACORTES — Ryan Horr, Ethan Niessner and Zachary Harris each won a pair of individual events for Anacortes.
Horr touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 47.66 seconds, and in the 100 backstroke (1:01.53). Niessner won the 500 freestyle (5:50.56) and the 100 butterfly (56.83) while Harris won the 200 individual medley (2:12.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.12).
