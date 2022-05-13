BURLINGTON — The Sedro-Woolley girls’ golf team scored a clean sweep at the Skagit County Championships on Thursday at Avalon Golf Links.
The Cubs won the team title with their round of 260 and Cora Pierce earned medalist honors with her nine-hole score of 42 on the North course.
Burlington-Edison finished second with a team score of 285. Chloe Brink shot the Tigers’ low score with a 48 and tied for second place with Sedro-Woolley’s Erin Pierce.
Mount Vernon was third with a round of 311 and was led into the clubhouse by Sara Pate's score of 50.
Keira Hines paced Anacortes with a 57.
La Conner at Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament
OAK HARBOR — La Conner’s Emma Worgum was the medalist while the Braves were co-champions at the tournament played at Gallery Golf Course.
Worgum shot an 80 while the Braves shared the title with Orcas Island.
Worgum and teammates Abigail Udlock, Natalee Koch and Hallie Walls now prepare to play at the state tournament May 24-25 at Deer Park Golf Course north of Spokane.
Boys' Golf
La Conner at District Tournament
OAK HARBOR — La Conner won the district title at Gallery Golf course.
Gage Tenborg placed third with his round of 90 and will be joined by teammates Brooks Bushy, Luke Marble and Samuel Williams at Thursday's Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament at Bellingham's Loomis Trails.
Baseball
Crosspoint Academy Warriors 7,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5
SEATAC — The Hurricanes came up two runs short in the Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament championship game.
The Hurricanes fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and trailed 7-3 in the seventh before mistakes on the base paths quashed a rally.
"We put the ball in play but we didn't have enough base runners in the early part of the game to really put pressure on Crosspoint," Hurricanes coach John Burmeister said. "... costly base-running mistakes ended our rally.”
Alec Flury got the start for Mount Vernon Christian and went five innings with four strikeouts and five earned runs.
"Alec did a great job competing on the mound and keeping us in the game even when he didn't have his best stuff today," Burmeister said. "I was proud of our team’s effort and ability to play good defense against a team who runs really well on the bases and puts the ball in play."
Jordan Boon and Oliver Ness each went 3-for-4 while Flury was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
The Hurricanes (10-7) begin state tournament play on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.