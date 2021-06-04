SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The wrestling mats were once again rolled out onto the football field for a high school girls' match Thursday evening.
Sedro-Woolley hosted Mount Baker, Burlington-Edison, Ferndale, Squalicum, Nooksack Valley and Blaine in the scramble-style event.
"Last night was changed last minute," said Sedro-Woolley coach Barb Morgan. "Blaine was unable to host their scheduled match so all those teams came down to Sedro-Woolley...
"It was a great night with perfect weather and tons of girls all getting two matches."
Ellieanne Meyer won both her matches for the Cubs while Trinity Covert and Kaydence Shaner each won one apiece.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Burlington-Edison Tigers 61,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 59
BURLINGTON — The Tigers had just enough to get by the Golden Eagles.
Led by 14 points from Gabriella MacKenzie and 12 points from Analise Slotemaker, Burlington-Edison improved its record to 6-2.
MacKenzie was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and also finished with a team-leading seven rebounds.
Sehome Mariners 40,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 32
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs came close, but fell short against the Mariners.
Heather Vanderbeek scored 17 points to lead Sedro-Woolley in scoring and was the only Cub to reach double digits.
Single-digit scoring in the first three quarters of the game didn't help the Cubs' cause. However, a fourth quarter where Sedro-Woolley (0-8) outscored the Mariners 13-6 made it interesting.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 55,
Coupeville Wolves 6
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves were no match for the Hurricanes, who pushed their overall record to 7-1.
"We had a slow start and a poor night shooting, however our defensive rotations were very good," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. "Kailey Faber made great choices offensively."
Those choices included putting the ball through the hoop as Faber finished with 18 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Coupeville Wolves 66,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 65
COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes clawed back from being down at halftime to taking a lead in fourth quarter only to see the game slip away.
"I thought we played well enough to win," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. "We can't allow the officials to affect the end of games. We had our chances to seal the victory and simply did not finish out the game. It was a tough loss."
Mount Vernon Christian trailed by 12 at halftime and by nine at the end third quarter before storming back to take a five-point lead late in the game.
Turnovers and defensive miscues allowed the Wolves to draw to within one at 65-64 and they went up two following a pair of free throws.
Mount Vernon Christian's Davis Fogle — who finished the game with 21 points — took the ball the length of the court with time running out. However, his shot fell just short.
Bill DeJong scored 14 points and Julian Pedrosa tallied 10 for the Hurricanes, who are 5-3 on the season.
