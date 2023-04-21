SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley softball team needed just six innings to put away Anacortes 12-2 in a Northwest Conference game on Thursday.
The Cubs' Sami Stark finished 1-for-1 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. She was also hit three times by pitches.
Alyssa Mercer went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Rylan Kononen was 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored.
Grace Swenson earned a complete-game victory. She allowed two runs, two hits and struck out 11 as the Cubs (10-3 overall) kept pace with the conference's top teams at 7-2.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 22,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
BELLLINGHAM — Mount Vernon evened its Northwest Conference record at 4-4 and is 4-8 overall.
Dakota Brown threw a one-hitter and struck out eight in three innings.
Keira Cantu went 4-for-4 including a three-run run home run and finished with six RBI. Jasmine Bylsma was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Olivia Collins went 1-for-2 with two RBI and Maya Justus was 1-for-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 15,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
OAK HARBOR — Burlington-Edison racked up 13 hits including five doubles, two triples and a home run in rolling to the Northwest Conference victory.
The Tigers' Alexia Saldivar went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run. She also scored three runs and had three RBI.
Courtney Locke was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while Katelyn Billings went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Saldivar also went the distance on the mound. She allowed six hits and struck out five.
The Tigers remained perfect in conference play at 6-0 and are 8-3 overall.
Darrington Loggers 22,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-6 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 1-12 overall.
Baseball
Coupeville Wolves 5,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
COUPEVILLE — A blustery day combined with a solid team of Wolves made for a tough outing for the Hurricanes.
Nate Symmank got the start for Mount Vernon Christian and went five innings before giving way to Jordan Feddema.
"The pitchers threw strikes and pitched to contact today and had 12 strikeouts," said Hurricanes coach John Burmeister. "Coupeville took advantage of windy weather, hitting the ball hard and high into the outfield. That put pressure on our outfielders to make plays and run down the baseball."
The Hurricanes, who left the bases loaded twice in the game, fell to 9-1 in Northwest 1B/2B League play and 9-3 overall.
Darrington Loggers 8,
La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 1-8 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 2-10 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Bellingham Bayhawks 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bayhawks put a depleted Cubs team away in the Northwest Conference game with a steady attack, deep bench and four goals in the second half.
"We had some trouble containing a very dynamic Bellingham squad, which led to some costly defensive errors and goals," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "As a team, we are a bit banged up physically, which definitely did not help.
"There were some pockets of great plays for us offensively, but it wasn’t consistent enough to net us a goal."
The coach highlighted the play of Jase Hilsinger.
"Jase is quick, slippery and a passionate competitor," Warman said. "Winning balls out of the air, working hard defensively and offensively, making some great runs. He is starting to have some real success pressuring the opposing back line. It’s been very exciting to watch him catch this wave of momentum."
The Cubs fell to 0-4-2 in conference and 2-7-3 overall.
Track and Field
La Conner at South Whidbey
LANGLEY — The La Conner boys finished second in a nonconference meet that featured seven schools.
On the boys' side, South Whidbey tallied 134 points followed by La Conner (101.5), Bear Creek (99), Bush (76.5), University Prep (52), Granite Fall (50) and Sultan (24).
On the girls' side, South Whidbey won with 141 points, followed by Sultan and Bear Creek with 86 points apiece, Bush (80), University Prep (64), Granite Falls (33) and La Conner (26).
Tommy Murdoch won the 110 hurdles in 15.95 seconds and the 300 in 41.77 for the La Conner boys.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
BLAINE — Sedro-Woolley finished fourth (627) and Burlington-Edison was fifth (637) among eight schools in the Northwest Conference match at Loomis Trail Golf Course.
Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink carded a 99 to finish fourth, Tiger teammate Ea Wuellner was eighth with a 108, and Sedro-Woolley's Taylor DeIeso placed ninth with a 112.
"Just saw that yesterday was the coldest April 20 on record and I can totally see why," Tigers coach Greg Knuzten said. "The flags on the course were bending sideways from the wind, the rain never stopped and it was 47 degrees for the five hours the kids were playing.
"These girls are amazing, people don't realize what they go through when they think that they're just out 'golfing.' These are tough kids. I still hope it gets warmer soon though."
