Sedro-Woolley right fielder Veanna Lanphere (right) attempts to make a catch Thursday in front of second baseman Braelyn Johnson.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Sedro-Woolley vs. Anacortes softball

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley softball team needed just six innings to put away Anacortes 12-2 in a Northwest Conference game on Thursday.

The Cubs' Sami Stark finished 1-for-1 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. She was also hit three times by pitches.


