Softball
Buy Now

Mount Vernon catcher Maya Justus gets set to apply a tag Thursday to Sedro-Woolley's BriEllen Kononen.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon softball team renewed acquaintances with Sedro-Woolley on Thursday and the two played a classic Northwest Conference game.

The Cubs came away with the 9-6 victory after rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the fourth inning.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.