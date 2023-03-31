MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon softball team renewed acquaintances with Sedro-Woolley on Thursday and the two played a classic Northwest Conference game.
The Cubs came away with the 9-6 victory after rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the fourth inning.
Sami Stark was 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Sedro-Woolley. Grace Swenson went 2-for-2 with two RBI, Alyssa Mercer was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run, and Rylan Kononen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Swenson earned her second win as she threw five innings of three-hit ball, giving up one run and striking out five.
For Mount Vernon, Olivia Collins went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI, and Dakota Brown was 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Keira Cantu was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Olivia Luvera 2-for-3 and Jasmine Bylsma 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-2 in conference and 6-2 overall, the Bulldogs 1-3, 1-5.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 20,
Anacortes Seahawks 9
ANACORTES — The loss dropped Anacortes to 0-4 in the Northwest Conference and 2-5 overall.
Darrington Loggers 15,
La Conner Braves 5
DARRINGTON — The Braves fell to 0-2 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 0-7 overall.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 7
Eight innings
EVERSON — It took an extra frame, but the Tigers eventually put the Pioneers away in the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison's Levi Koopmans broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single and the Tigers added five more runs to seal the win. He ended the game 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.
Koopmans also came on in relief to get the win. He pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and allowed one hit while striking out five.
Hudson Neilsen was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who improved to 3-1 in conference and 5-2 overall.
Lynden Lions 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
LYNDEN — The Lions were able to get the hits they needed to secure the Northwest Conference win.
"It was a good ballgame," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Two good high school pitchers and two good teams. They were just able to get a couple of timely hits."
Anacortes pitcher Jacob Hayes gave up just two earned runs. Lynden's Lane Simonsen was dominant, yielding three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
Two of those three hits came off the bat of Hayes, one of which was a double.
"Jacob pitched very well," Swapp said. "Simonsen was really good. I've seen him pitch several times and this was the best I've seen from him.
"We've seen some good pitching this year and competed pretty well for the most part, but that was hands down the best pitching we've seen from anyone. It's very likely we see them again down the road."
The Seahawks are 3-1 in conference and 6-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 12,
Coupeville Wolves 7
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes played a complete game against the Wolves and in doing so, secured the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
"We bookended our game with great defense and pitching," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister.
Trevor Blom was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Hurricanes. Jordan Boon went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
"He (Blom) also made an amazing, acrobatic diving catch to end the sixth inning," the coach said.
Mount Vernon Christian starter Joel Votpika went three innings and gave up five hits, three runs and struck out five. Jordan Feddema tossed the final four innings and allowed four runs on four hits and struck out four.
"The boys were full of energy," the coach said. "They ran the bases hard and made smart plays on the bases.
"Our defense provided us the ability to stay in the game against a very capable Coupeville club."
The Hurricanes are 4-0 in league and 4-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Blaine Borderites 1
BLAINE — The Bulldogs tallied nine hits and improved to 4-0 in the Northwest Conference and 5-2 overall.
Brady Dundin had a big day at the plate for the Bulldogs as he went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and one run scored. Quinn Swanson was 2-for-5.
Xavier Neyens went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI and was a force on the mound as well. He pitched six innings and allowed one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to 1-3 in the Northwest Conference and 3-5 overall.
Darrington Loggers 19,
La Conner Braves 7
DARRINGTON — The Braves fell to 0-3 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-4 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Squalicum Storm 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — A scrum inside the box off a corner kick in stoppage time allowed the Storm to get out of town with the Northwest Conference victory.
The Tigers are 1-1 in conference and 4-3 overall.
Jordan Gomez got the equalizer for Burlington-Edison in the 77th minute off a free kick from Acxel Gonzalez.
"The ball bounced around a little bit and Jordan put himself in a position to rocket the ball into the net," Tigers coach Ben MacKay said. "It was a fantastic goal.
"Squalicum is a good team, and so are we. This was a great match between two very skilled teams and it didn’t disappoint. It was a back-and-forth affair that wasn’t decided until the final whistle blew."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs got two goals apiece from Jovany Lopez and Jose Gonzalez as they rolled past the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
"We had a great performance," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "We were slow to get going, but once we hit our full stride, Anacortes had a hard time containing us... Our soccer today was fun to watch."
The Bulldogs also got goals from Pancho Hernandez, Jonny Mancillas, Aaron Diaz and Angel Reyes.
Anacortes scorers were Cooper Barton and Hamilton Hunt.
"Anacortes was tough to break down and it took us a while to find the space between the lines, hats off to them for their tenacity," Ibarra said.
The coach added he got standout performances from Lalo Garduno, Ivan Garduno and Manuel Rosales.
Mount Vernon improved to 3-0-1 in conference and 4-0-2 overall. Anacortes is 0-2-1, 1-3-2.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs took the early lead in the Northwest Conference game but couldn't keep it.
Orlando Macedo converted a penalty kick — striking it low and to the right of the sprawling Golden Eagle keeper — in the 43rd minute to stake Sedro-Woolley to a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Ferndale scored twice in the second half to secure the win and send the Cubs to 0-3-1 in conference and 1-4-2 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Bellingham Bayhawks 6,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got their lone victory in the Northwest Conference match at No. 1 doubles, where Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won a marathon match 7-6(4), 7-6(4).
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs managed one win in the Northwest Conference match.
