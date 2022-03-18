MOUNT VERNON — The Sedro-Woolley girls' tennis team took to the covered courts of Skagit Valley College on Thursday afternoon for its match against Anacortes.
The Cubs not only stayed dry, they also edged the Seahawks 4-3.
In singles, Sedro-Woolley's Lauren Anderson defeated Emilie Cross at the top spot 6-1, 6-2, and Carlie Loop was victorious over Kaya Fountain 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.
At No. 3 singles, Anacortes' Aleena Aipperspach battled for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Emily Chevez, and Ava Hightower added another win to the Seahawks’ total with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Annalise Mahafie.
"Lauren came on strong and played a tough match," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Emily played really strong at third singles and played a three-set marathon."
At No. 1 doubles, Anacortes’ Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn defeated Addie Lynn and Katie Helgeson 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
Torrie Nasin and Emma Jutte of Sedro-Woolley defeated Mikiah Dunham and Emily Toledo 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. The Cubs’ Madison Nasin and Inna Leus won 6-1, 6-0 over Elle Carlson and Abbie Cross at the No. 3 spot.
"Torrie and Emma worked together well at second doubles," Van Liew said.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Lakewood Cougars 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive game in improving to 2-0.
"The Bulldogs had a good night," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "With six different goal scorers, the team showed that scoring goals is something we can do."
Mount Vernon's Christopher Soto put three into the back of the net while Manuel Rosales, Ivan Garduno, Angel Casillas, Rey Ramirez and Jovany Lopez all scored once.
Casillas and Ramirez provided two assists apiece.
"Lakewood provided a good opportunity for us to build on some key elements of our game," Ibarra said. "Lakewood worked very hard, our team valued their determination and willingness to play hard until the final whistle."
Mount Vernon has outscored its two opponents 14-0.
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks earned a tie in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes is 1-1-1 overall.
Track and Field
Mount Vernon, Meridian at Lynden
LYNDEN — A number of Bulldogs recorded wins in the Northwest Conference meet.
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Kuzman won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 13 seconds and Sean Cowan crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 (10:45.56).
Adrian Carrillo's discus throw of 108 feet, 8 inches topped the competition while William Cheney won the pole vault (11-6) and Luke Wright the triple jump (39-4 3/4) for the Bulldogs.
Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer crossed the finish line first in the girls' 1,600 (5:43.02).
In the field events for the Bulldogs, Tenaya Taylor won the discus (90-11), Grace Crain the javelin (92-6), Emily Ney the high jump (4-6) and Finnly Defrancisco the triple jump (30-9 3/4).
Lynden won both meets. On the boys’ side, the Lions tallied 73 points followed by Mount Vernon (53) and Meridian (52). The Lion girls scored 79 points, Mount Vernon had 53 and Meridian recorded 47.
