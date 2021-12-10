MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' swim team fell to Sehome 98-67 in a Northwest Conference meet Thursday.
Conor Gustafson won the 100-yard butterfly for Mount Vernon in 1 minute, 6.92 seconds, while in the 100 freestyle Sammy Mentel won in 59.53 seconds, and Andres Rivas won the 500 freestyle (5:55.55).
Mount Vernon's 400 freestyle relay team of Rivas, Gustafson, Sammy Mentel and Joey Mentel won in 4:09.92.
Anacortes Seahawks 135,
Lynden Lions 44
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won every event but one.
Anacortes' Ryan Horr won the 200 freestyle in 1:51.46 and the 100 backstroke in 56.55.
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 58,
Kamiak Knights 41
BURLINGTON — The Tigers won the nonconference game against the Knights.
Kamiak had on answer for Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud, who finished the game with 27 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers are 3-0.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 67,
Anacortes Seahawks 29
ANACORTES — The Pioneers cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
Erin Kennedy led Anacortes with eight points while Camryn Kerr finished with seven.
Anacortes is 1-1 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 61,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 48
DEMING — Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia scored 20 points as the Bulldogs beat the Mountaineers in the Northwest Conference game.
The difference in the game was the 27 points Mount Vernon scored in the third quarter.
Maliyah Johnson finished with 14 points and Tenaya Taylor scored 12 for the Bulldogs (1-1, 2-2).
Boys' Basketball
Meridian Trojans 53,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 52
SEDRP-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Trojans on a last-second shot.
"Hard-fought game by both teams," Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. "We finally had some balanced scoring."
That balance included Jerome Mathias scoring 12 points, while Jadyn Lee and Owen Scheib each finished with 11.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-2 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 61,
Blaine Borderites 59
BLAINE — The Tigers escaped with the Northwest Conference victory over the Borderites.
Connor Anderson had 21 points for Burlington-Edison, while Zach Watson scored 16.
The Tigers are 3-2.
Boys' Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 60,
Bellingham Bayhawks 18
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs had a dominant effort against the Bayhawks.
At 113 pounds, Koe Greenough won by pin in 46 seconds, while Augie Gonzalez pinned his opponent at 120 in 50 seconds.
Other Sedro-Woolley pins came from Tyson Roberts(3:22), while Kellen Soares (1:49), Owen Carpenter (1:30) and Cyrus Betts (3:49).
