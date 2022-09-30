ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls' soccer team scored all three of its goals in the first half en route to a 3-1 Northwest Conference win over Mount Vernon on Thursday.

"It was a tale of two halves," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "They were the better team in the first half, where we were in the second half. We didn’t mark as well as we could have and we didn’t anticipate well in the first half."

