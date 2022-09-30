ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls' soccer team scored all three of its goals in the first half en route to a 3-1 Northwest Conference win over Mount Vernon on Thursday.
"It was a tale of two halves," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "They were the better team in the first half, where we were in the second half. We didn’t mark as well as we could have and we didn’t anticipate well in the first half."
Jordan Zaharris put Anacortes on the scoreboard with a goal from the top of the 18-yard box off a corner kick by Emma Foley in the 18th minute.
Reese Morgenthaler made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute off an assist from Zaharris.
Camryn Kerr staked the Seahawks to a 3-0 lead in the 38th minute by chipping the ball into the goal after taking a pass from Foley.
"Outstanding play by Faye Lopez at striker and Jordan Zaharris in the midfield," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson.
Ximena Garduño-Rubio scored Mount Vernon's goal in the 70th minute.
"Second half we came out strong, communicated well, and worked hard the whole time," Jansen said.
Anacortes is 1-0-2 in conference and 3-1-3 overall. The Bulldogs are 1-1, 2-4-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Squalicum Storm 2
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers came from behind to secure the Northwest Conference victory.
"I was very impressed by how hard our girls played and how they responded to adversity after we went down a goal due to some unfortunate circumstances," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
The Tigers' Stephanie Ortiz took a cross-field pass from Nyomie Schwetz, dribbled in and scored for a 1-0 lead.
Squalicum stormed back with a pair of goals, one off an unusual deflection where the Tiger keeper tried to clear the ball, and another from a free kick from distance.
Moments before the half, Liz Cisneros scored on an unassisted free kick to tie the game 2-2.
The Tigers regained the lead for good 30 seconds into the second half when Renee Wargo took a pass from Cisneros and scored.
In the late stages of the match, Analise Slotemaker sent a long ball to the far post that Cisneros finished with a header for a 4-2 lead.
Slotemaker capped the scoring on an unassisted free kick from distance in the final minute.
Burlington-Edison is 2-0 in conference and 5-1-2 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs were blanked by the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference match.
"The girls played an unbelievably physical and tough game," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "The resilience throughout the whole game was second to none."
The coach was impressed by the efforts of her backline: BriEllen Kononen, Peyton Ruth, Olivia Stroud, Katie Helgeson and Rylan Kononen.
"We are such a physically small team and yet the girls fought tooth and nail with every ball until the last minute," Sakuma said. "We made a few mistakes which cost us the goals in the second half, but this was a very well fought game."
The Cubs are 1-2 in conference and 3-3-1 overall.
Volleyball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Blaine Borderites 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs recorded the 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 Northwest Conference victory.
"After a very tough loss to Lynden on Tuesday, we rallied tonight and played well to take the win," said Sedro-Woolley coach Shawna Tesarik. "Our serving and defense, along with a consistent offense was the key to our success."
Abby Gardner was solid behind the service line and had five kills for the Cubs.
Sami Stark ended the match with 10 kills while Emery DeJong finished with 23 kills and Addie Lynn had six kills and 25 assists.
"Overall, we did a good job of getting the ball to our setter and were able to run a quick offense," Tesarik said.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes improved to 6-0 with the 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 nonleague truimph.
Allie Heino finished with 13 kills and six blocks for Mount Vernon Christian. Kiera Link had four kills and five blocks and Emerson Hoksbergen had seven kills.
"This was a big game and we knew we were going to have to fight for every single point," said Hurricanes coach Noel Ruble. "This game was tight the whole way through.
"I thought Allie Heino was a game changer and our hitting was able to cause some problems for them."
Squalicum Storm 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks were swept in the Northwest Conference match 25-23, 25-11, 25-16.
Kendyl Flynn had 10 assists and six kills for Anacortes while Regan Hunt had five kills.
The Seahawks are 3-4 in conference and 3-6 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
Concrete Lions 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Lions dropped to 0-4 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 2-7 overall.
Boys' Soccer
La Conner Braves 6,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 0
LA CONNER — La Conner raised its Northwest 1B/2B League record to 1-2 and overall mark to 3-5-1.
Logan Burks and Thomas Kitchen each scored two goals for the Braves. Ian Mccormick and Simon Bouwens also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.