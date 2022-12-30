MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team beat B.C. Prep 104-59 on Thursday in the first round of the Peninsula Holiday Classic.
The Cardinals, 10-3, had seven players score in double figures.
Omari Maulana had 19 points, Josiah Miller’s 17, Hodges Flemming 14, Jarron Quarles 13, Damani Green 12, Jacob Bilodeau 12 and Latrell Jones 10.
Quarles also had nine rebounds, and Bilodeau 10 rebounds and five assists..
“It was a typical after Christmas game," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "We were really flat to start the game and then we picked it up in the second half."
The Cardinals played without Aris Kalala because of a foot injury, then lost Miller to injury during the game.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 66,
Wenatchee Valley 58
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley won on the second day of the SVC Holiday Classic.
Skagit Valley's Sarah Cook had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Briley Bock 11 points.
"Our goal is to hold teams under 60 points and we feel we can get a win. Tonight we did just that," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
