LA CONNER — The dates of when ground will be broken or when the doors will open for the new La Conner Swinomish Regional Library aren't set, but the project hit another milestone late last month.
After some pandemic-related delays, the project secured its needed permits and was put out for bid April 28, La Conner Library Director Jared Fair said in a news release.
He said bids are due by May 27.
In the meantime, there will be a mandatory pre-bid Zoom meeting for potential contractors May 11 and a site walk-through for the builders May 13.
Fair said though the groundbreaking date is not set, it's hoped that work will begin at 520 Morris St. in early summer.
"This move forward comes after years of behind the scenes work from library staff, architects, and project management team. We’ve been working hard to make this new library a reality as soon as possible," Fair said in the release.
The library district serves about 5,000 in the region, including residents of La Conner and Shelter Bay and members of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. At 5,000 square feet, the library will double the size of the current building and will include new features such as a meeting room.
Fair said no buyers have emerged for the La Conner Friends of the Library thrift shop, which has closed and sits at the site of the new library. He said it will be demolished when construction of the new facility begins.
Also last month, the La Conner Library Foundation announced donors had contributed about $18,000, including $5,000 in matching funds, to be used on the interior and furnishings for the new library.
The effort was in association with Library Giving Day on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.