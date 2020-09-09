ANACORTES — The Anacortes City Council put off a decision Tuesday on the fate of Tommy Thompson Train after hearing two proposals for the train’s future.
Council members listened to the proposals of a vintage train restorer who wishes to purchase the train and run it in Lincoln, California, and of a nonprofit group hoping to operate the train in Anacortes, where it ran from 1979 to 1999.
Thomas G. Thompson Jr., a mechanical engineer at the Shell Oil Refinery, built and operated the narrow-gauge steam-powered train and the Anacortes Railway until his death in 1999.
Anne Thompson, Thompson’s widow, donated the train to the city in 2012 with the intention to “establish a static display for the enjoyment of the community,” according to an agreement signed by Anne Thompson and the city’s mayor at the time.
The train is currently stored at a shed at the Depot in Anacortes and is not on display.
Bret Iwan, the vintage train restorer, has offered the city $117,500 for the locomotive, three passenger cars and rails to operate the train in California.
Members of the Thompson family, including Anne Thompson and Headen Thompson, Thompson’s son, support the proposal.
“Our father would not be opposed to the train operating beyond Anacortes with the care and attention that the Iwans have pledged to provide,” Headen Thompson read Tuesday night from a March letter submitted to the city.
“In fact, he would be delighted to see someone with his same values and vision own and operate the train,” Headen Thompson said.
The newly revived Anacortes Railway Group has a different vision: keep the train in Anacortes.
The nonprofit proposes running the train from Ben Root Skate Park to 34th Street using the right of way on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
A different group tried for years to get the train up and running again in Anacortes, but was unsuccessful.
Dave Sems, president of the Anacores Railway Group, told council members the new group’s strength in business and fundraising give it a leg up over the last effort to get the train running.
“We have a preliminary plan and quote to build housing for the train itself,” Sems wrote in an Aug. 14 letter to the city. “We also have rough quotes regarding the building of the tracks themselves. We have had conversations with and gained support from local businesses.”
He said the group has not yet started fundraising and hasn’t secured a route.
Eight who submitted written comments on Iwan’s proposal urged the City Council to consider community efforts to keep the train in Anacortes, making the case that the train was an iconic and educational part of the city’s history.
Commenters also called for more community input and an outside appraisal before the train’s future is decided.
“I think it would only be fair to let everyone in town have a voice in this and let Dave (Sems) have a shot,” William Campbell told council members during the meeting. “I think we haven’t given the train a fair chance yet.”
No comments were in support of selling the train to Iwan.
Council member Anthony Young said members of the new Anacortes Railway Group have demonstrated they are willing and capable of running the train through Anacortes.
“The train group has really put forward a plan and done it in a short period of time,” he said.
But other council members questioned whether the group’s proposal was realistic, and several stated that the city has an obligation to honor the Thompson family’s wishes.
In a March letter submitted to the city, Anne Thompson wrote that she does not support efforts by other groups to operate the train, and she no longer supports a static display of the train — the original intent of her 2012 donation.
“We are now in a situation eight years later and we haven’t done anything with (the train),” said Council Member Christine Cleland-McGrath. “We’ve come to a very unique situation where they’re disappointed with what the city has done and they’re still around to voice opinions and concerns.”
Council members are set to revisit the train purchase proposal at their Sept. 28 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.