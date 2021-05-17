SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — Stop No. 29 for a 24-foot totem pole carved from a 400-year-old cedar tree was the Swinomish reservation on Monday morning.
The totem pole’s journey seeks to connect the past to the present while looking toward the future and voicing concerns for the protection of sacred lands and waters, and of Native Americans themselves.
It’s a journey that began at the Lummi Nation reservation in February and won’t end until August when the totem pole is gifted to the Biden administration and displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
The totem pole will visit culturally significant and traditional Native American lands, including those located along the Snake River in Idaho; Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; Grand Canyon, Ariz.; Chaco Canyon, New Mexico; and the Black Hills and Missouri River Valley in South Dakota.
Before departing for those destinations, the totem pole — finished ahead of schedule — has been on a West Coast tour. As part of that, it was displayed Monday on the shores of the Swinomish Channel with a fitting backdrop of the three Swinomish Cedar Hat Pavilions.
“This will bring us together,” said Freddie Lane (Sul ka dub), a Lummi Nation member and Northwest tour organizer. “It’s a connection from the ancestors to the grandchildren. The young here today, they will remember this.”
Swinomish tribal elders and youth alike praised the totem pole carved by members of the Lummi tribe.
Jewell James (Praying Wolf), a member of the House of Tears Carvers and the Lummi Nation, took the lead in Monday’s stop.
“With the change in administration, there was a group that felt it was time we brought a statement to Washington, D.C.,” he said.
“So they asked House of Tears Carvers if we would carve a totem pole and we all agreed, secured the log and started the project.”
James said the idea has been to inform communities, church groups, citizens and Native American tribes of the need to protect sacred places.
Among the messages carved into the totem pole are those that bring to light the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women, as well as children being detained along the Mexican border.
“We started on the top of the totem pole with the full moon,” James said.
The moon has red hand prints upon it, signifying murdered and missing Indigenous women.
“From there, it’s a diving eagle that represents a style of leadership,” James said. “A leadership that can see the past, present and future, and can understand the pains and worries from the baby all the way to the oldest in the community.”
Next is a sacred chinook salmon, a once plentiful species whose numbers have dropped precariously low.
Near the bottom, there is an elderly figure.
“It’s a grandmother with her hands painted red,” James said. “Just like on the moon. ... On the other side, you see a little girl praying just like grandma. She’s learning to use ceremony to overcome her own trauma. There are seven tears that separate the generations, that’s historical trauma.
“What’s going on is the grandmother has to raise the granddaughter like a daughter because the mother is missing. There is also a little boy in a cage.”
That boy in the cage represents the children being detained at the border between the United States and Mexico.
At the totem pole’s base is a ribbon of blue representing the flowing waters of rivers, many of which James said are in peril.
The totem pole is brightly painted and James said that was intentional. The hope is that it will draw more attention from the public.
“We want to make sure Native American concerns are heard,” he said. “... We need to unite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.