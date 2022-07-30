CONCRETE — The Town of Concrete established a salary commission Thursday to evaluate the wages of the mayor and members of the Town Council.
The council voted last year to increase council member pay from $35 to $100 per meeting.
Mayor Jason Miller said because state law prohibits council members from giving themselves a raise, only newly elected or re-elected members would get the raise.
Because of this law, council members Jeremy Akers, Drew Jenkins and Jon Gunnarsson receive $100 per meeting, while Rob Thomas and Marla Reed continue to make $35, said Clerk Treasurer Andrea Fichter.
Miller, who makes $15,581 a year, will also have his salary examined by the commission.
The issue of pay discrepancy was brought up during a budgeting session by Thomas, said Miller.
After doing research, the council found that the best course of action would be to establish a salary commission.
Twice this year, the town advertised to find commission members, but no one applied.
A third call for commission members resulted in five applicants, Miller said.
Salary commission members were approved at the July 11 Town Council meeting. They are Michael Bartel, Jude Dippold, William Sullivan, Leatha Sullivan and Jeff Maher.
On Thursday, Bartel was selected as chair and Sullivan as chair pro-tem.
The members will look over research regarding pay rates in towns of similar size, cost-of-living increases, past raises, Concrete's budget, etc.
If the commission reaches a decision regarding a pay adjustment, whether it be an increase or decrease, it would be immediate, Miller said.
Commission members will serve three-year terms and are required to meet at least once a year prior to Sept. 30.
The next salary commission meeting will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @goskagit
