goskagit

CONCRETE — The Town of Concrete established a salary commission Thursday to evaluate the wages of the mayor and members of the Town Council.

The council voted last year to increase council member pay from $35 to $100 per meeting.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.