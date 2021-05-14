DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — The Sand Dune Trail at Deception Pass State Park's West Beach will be temporarily closed starting Monday.
The trail will undergo repairs as well as restoration.
The one-time ADA-accessible trail that loops south to north starting along the beach before leading into the dunes and forest is no longer accessible to those in wheelchairs due to large cracks in the asphalt due to tree roots.
Damage to the trail also presents tripping hazards to those walking the trail's length.
During the closure, the asphalt will be removed and replaced with new gravel and fresh pavement.
The trail is expected to be closed about 20 days.
