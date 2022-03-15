MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Parks Foundation recently updated a map of the trails at Little Mountain Park.
The latest edition of the map includes the park's mountain bike skills course as well as updates to several trails.
Posted at five kiosks in the park, the new map is larger, making it easier to read, and shows distances between points throughout the park.
A PDF of the map can be downloaded at mvpf.org/little-mountain-park. The map can also be found at hikingproject.com, trailrunproject.com and mtbproject.com.
Donations made to the foundation paid for the map update.
Ryan Morrison and Peter Wheeler of the Mount Vernon Parks Foundation, were the driving forces behind the map update.
"The new maps are so much easier to read than the old maps," Morrison said. "Then with all the mileages and difficulties (listed for the trails), it's really good."
Of course, as with any map, the challenge was getting all the necessary information on the space available.
"We were able to do just that and so it has made for a great upgrade," Morrison said.
The maps were custom made and are printed on a thick, waterproof material Morrison and Wheeler said will add to their life span while mounted at the kiosks.
Plus, the inks used are not sensitive to light and won't fade as quickly as those used with previous maps.
Wheeler is a veteran when it comes to the mapping of Little Mountain Park, saying this was the third time he'd taken on the task.
"I kind of have it down," he said. "I did (geographic information system) tracking — by foot — on every trail twice, just to make sure we had a consistent track. Then if there was a discrepancy, I would do it a third time to make sure we had two that matched."
Wheeler said he took to the trails during the winter because there is less canopy foliage — and less sap — to interfere with the tracking of a personal GIS.
"All the foliage is down and the sap is down as well," he said. "And then if I got a clear day, the tracker was much more sensitive."
The files were then sent to Skagit County GIS for plotting.
The mountain bike skills course had already been mapped, so Wheeler didn't have to do those trails.
Once data files were updated to reflect changes made to trails, they were sent to REI, organized and converted into a map app.
"And you can get that map and it's free," Wheeler said. "It's on Google Maps, so you can go to the park and say, 'Hey, I'm the blue dot, I need to go this way.'"
Wheeler said he also incorporated some "old-school" ideas onto the map.
"If you remember the old printed maps, they would put those milestone markers on there and show the distance between the two points," he said.
Wheeler and Morrison said the maps have been received well both in person and on social media.
"They really turned out great," Morrison said. "We are happy to have them in place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.