MOUNT VERNON — Jess del Bosque left quite a legacy from his 50 years of teaching and coaching at Mount Vernon High School.
That legacy is being further acknowledged with what is now known as the Coach del Bosque Trail.
The trail at the Skagit Valley Playfields that the high school uses for its cross country meets will be dedicated in del Bosque’s honor at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is open to the public.
“This is just really great,” del Bosque said Wednesday as he stood on a section of the trail now bearing his name. “I never dreamed something like this would happen. It’s a great honor for me and my family. All the kids that have ran through here including my own and so many of my relatives. It is really cool.”
Del Bosque, who retired in 2018, and his wife Barbara have two children, Kevin del Bosque and Lisa LaRocque, and six grandchildren.
A sign proclaiming the trail’s new name is at the southwest corner of the playfields. It details the 76-year-old del Bosque’s journey from Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, to his decades in the Skagit Valley spent teaching Spanish and drivers education, and coaching cross country and track and field.
“It turned out better, it’s more than I ever expected,” del Bosque said of the sign. “It really hit me when I saw it on the trail. This sign is so nice.”
It took time and effort to get this point.
Mount Vernon Athletic Director Jordan Sneva and Teresa Thomas, who has taught at the high school for 20 years, pushed hard for the trail to be named after del Bosque.
“It’s just so deserved,” Sneva said. “He (del Bosque) means so much to so many. It’s great to see this happen and I am happy to have been a part of it.”
The Skagit Valley Playfields and the trail are owned by Skagit Valley College, but maintained by Skagit County.
That brought Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams into the mix.
He took the request of Sneva and Thomas to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, which approved a resolution naming the trail in del Bosque’s honor.
“We listened to the proposal along with my Parks Advisory Board,” Adams said. “It was an easy decision to make because he has quite a legacy and is a legend.
“There is a process and it’s very rare to see this. It doesn’t happen very often. But I think everybody on my board knew who Jess del Bosque was.”
Del Bosque gave credit for the renaming of the trail to Sneva.
“Jordan really pushed for this,” he said. “He ran cross country and track for me for four years. And I really appreciate the parks department making the decision to do this.”
The trail is not only where del Bosque’s cross country teams ran their home meets, but has hosted numerous county, conference and district races.
Del Bosque continues to run on it.
“In the early 60s, I ran for Burlington-Edison,” del Bosque said. “We ran the league and district meets here. I didn’t even know the college was here or the trails when I first ran.
“So when I started coaching, I moved our course here because we used to run on the streets and it just wasn’t a good course.”
And his teams immediately took to it.
“The kids loved the course,” he said. “It has a little of everything. Trails, ups, downs. It’s just a great place.”
Having his name attached to the trail is recognition for someone who spent so many years at the same school.
“I taught 30 years and retired,” del Bosque said. “Then my wife told me I needed to find something to do, so I subbed (as a teacher) and coached.”
During his coaching career, his boys’ and girls’ teams won 17 county titles and eight Northwest Conference championships. His runners competed at the state meet 18 times either as a team or individuals.
“I started coaching because I liked running and wanted kids to have fun running too,” del Bosque said. “It was so rewarding. I coached a lot of really good kids and a lot of really good athletes. And I like cross country because everyone runs the same distance whether you are slow or fast. It makes no difference.
“It’s good knowing I was able to make kids feel good and that they had a good experience. I never asked my runners to do anything I couldn’t do myself. So I would run with my kids. ‘Just don’t let me beat you,’ is what I would tell them. But it was fun to run with the kids.”
Naturally, del Bosque wants the trail to draw in those of all ages to walk, run or simply enjoy the scenery along its length.
Del Bosque still runs 6 to 8 miles a day five days a week and is a member of the Silver Striders, a running group for those — as del Bosque puts it — with silver hair. He also wants to compete in a couple more marathons before he calls it a career.
“Coming here, this is just a nice place and it holds so many memories,” he said of the trail. “I am honored to have my name on it.”
