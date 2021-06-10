SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The trail leading around Thompson Pond at what will become Olmsted Park continues to evolve, as do other trails in and around the SWIFT Center and the Northern State Recreation Area.
The removal of ivy continues along Thompson Pond as does the clearing of wood debris and the spreading of wood chips to suppress future ivy growth.
The actual trail corridor still needs to be decided upon.
“It is going well and we are happy with the progress we are making,” said Skagit Trail Builders Director Jim Taylor. “There is a lot more work to do. We hope by the end of the year it will be nearly done.”
The loop trail will go around the pond and connect with the trailhead for the Brickyard Creek Trail Loop.
Taylor said work on the steep areas below the old guardhouse will have to be done by hand, and a rock retaining wall will be put in.
Once the trail is completed, it will be a highlight of the new park.
“The potential trail-side aesthetics this build offers are amazing,” Taylor said. “Rock walls — when built well — are beautiful. When combined with a bridge, a scenic pond, and a healthy environment (following the restoration work), something really special becomes possible.”
A makeshift bridge spans Brickyard Creek as it enters the north end of Thompson Pond.
The bridge was built by the city for the trail group’s use. The city plans to put a permanent bridge in by the end of the year.
“We just continue to support the work of the Skagit Trail Builders,” said Sedro-Woolley Parks Department Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina. “They are doing most of the work.”
Work also continues on the Brickyard Creek Trail Loop as well as the Dovetail Bridge that spans Hansen Creek and leads to the completed 1.5-mile Pump House Trail Loop.
“The work on the Brickyard Creek Trail should be completed by our next session (Saturday),” Taylor said. “We have built the culvert, placed ballast rock and started capping the base rock with crushed rock. Capping is all that is left.”
At the Dovetail Bridge, four of the group’s volunteers recently built rock retaining walls, allowing the height of the trail tread to equal that of the bridge, making for a smooth transition.
It is an improvement Taylor said has been on the group’s to-do list for some time.
