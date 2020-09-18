A train struck an unoccupied vehicle early Friday where Highway 20 meets Farm to Market Road between Burlington and Anacortes.
A 28-year-old Burlington man called 911 about 1 a.m., stating he had attempted to make a turn over the tracks and the minivan he was driving became stuck, according to Skagit County Sheriff's Office reports.
A few minutes later, an oncoming train on the BNSF Railway tracks collided with the stalled vehicle.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark and Skagit County Fire District 2 Chief Bryan Ekkelkamp said the man was able to jump from the vehicle before the train made contact and no one was injured.
"Their vehicle was stuck on the tracks because they turned too early," Clark said. "He turned on to Farm to Market, too soon, and probably high centered."
When the train hit the van, it drug it for a while before pushing it partially into a ditch.
"It was a very slow impact that pushed the car off the tracks," Ekkelkamp said.
BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said the crew of the northbound BNSF freight train was uninjured as well.
BNSF was able to resume operations by 3:30 a.m. and the gates, lights and bells that act as safety alerts at the train track crossing remain intact.
