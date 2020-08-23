A growing number of non-native plants and animals have over the years threatened trees, waterways, wildlife and crops in Skagit County.
Most, from the English ivy that suffocates trees to bullfrogs that gorge on native fish, go unnoticed by the average resident.
None has captured attention like the latest threat: the Asian giant hornet.
It’s the largest hornet in the world, with a painful and potentially lethal sting, and an appetite for honeybees.
Since being dubbed the “murder hornet” by national news outlets, the striped insect has gained interest not only throughout the state — where it made its first appearance in the U.S. — but throughout the country.
Traps have sprung up in an effort to catch and kill the invader, including hundreds tied to trees in Skagit County. Seven of the insects have been found, all in nearby Whatcom County.
This week the state Department of Agriculture announced that the first male Asian giant hornet was caught — and with it came the first clue that a nest is likely nearby.
Only the queen is believed to survive year-round. It annually repopulates its nest, including with males that leave the nest to pursue food to support the colony.
“It has never been documented that males have been able to overwinter ... so to me that is evidence of at least one nest in the area,” state Department of Agriculture managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said during a press conference Monday.
The male was found July 29 in a trap near Custer, about two weeks after an unmated queen was found about five miles away in a trap near Birch Bay.
Department of Agriculture spokesperson Karla Salp said each of the other five Asian giant hornet sightings was reported by members of the public: two who had honeybee hives attacked, two who found hornets on their porches, and one who found a hornet in the road.
The Department of Agriculture is asking that possible sightings continue to be reported.
“We can only put up so many traps, but if people are on the lookout for them, it greatly increases our odds of finding and eradicating them,” Spichiger said in an agency news release.
Trapping efforts are now in full swing.
EFFORT TO ERADICATE
The Department of Agriculture has more than 1,400 traps set up throughout the region, including 467 of its own, 318 dispersed with the help of cooperating agencies such as the Samish Indian Nation and Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department, and more overseen by members of the public.
Those traps are aimed at luring the hornets to a container where they will die.
“The traps are mostly in Whatcom and Skagit counties, but there are also some surrounding the entire Puget Sound due to ... the thought that it (the hornet) probably came over with international shipping of some kind,” Spichiger said.
With the recent finding of a male — also called a drone — that moves to and from its nest during late summer and early fall, the Department of Agriculture will now add a different kind of trapping.
That effort will focus on catching males alive, so they can be equipped with tiny tracking devices and followed to their nest, which can then be eliminated.
“It has always been the goal to eliminate any nests that may have been established here,” Spichiger said.
Contrary to the term “murder hornet,” the Asian giant hornet isn’t a major concern to human health.
Though it has a stinger longer than those of other insects in the U.S. and the venom released is more toxic, the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says the Asian giant hornet, like most wildlife, doesn’t attack humans unless threatened.
When it does attack, physical reactions and possibly death may be more likely for those allergic to stinging insects.
“They deploy painful stings that can cause fatal allergic reactions in people already sensitive to bee stings,” a Texas A&M AgriLife news release said.
The invasive insect is particularly worrisome for beekeepers whose honey-producing and crop-pollinating hives may become targets for the hungry hornets.
“We do not want any of our beekeepers suffering more losses,” Spichiger said of an industry already battling the effects of disease and pesticides. “We have been working very much with beekeepers. In fact the trapping method was in part selected because it is supposed to not be as attractive to bees and therefore less likely to inadvertently trap bees.”
That method involves mixing a cocktail of orange juice and Japanese rice wine in plastic bottles and stringing them from trees.
“This is the only time you will ever see booze during field work,” Sarah Wheatley, a natural resources technician for the Samish tribe, said during a trap retrieval and re-setting in July. “It’s a murder hornet mimosa.”
Wheatley and Samish Natural Resources technician Matt Castle picked their way through the underbrush on northeast Fidalgo Island to reach a trap.
It was secured at the state’s recommended height, between 6 and 9 feet, with a bungee cord and string. The orange mixture — and an array of dead bugs — sloshed inside.
“That guy is drunk and having trouble,” Wheatley said of a live fly trying to get out of the trap as she and Castle worked to identify the dead insects inside.
They determined the dead were species expected here, including yellow jackets and at least one bald faced hornet.
Beekeepers are also helping with the trapping.
“All of the beekeepers are pretty much volunteer monitoring, especially around their own yards and colonies, because that is really the sweet spot for these hornets,” Washington State Beekeepers Association Board member Jennifer Short said.
A BEE KILLER
Beekeepers have called the discovery of this new threat “horrifying news.”
“Asian giant hornet poses a serious threat to Washington honeybees and the honeybee industry,” a fact sheet from the state Invasive Species Council says. “While the extent of possible damage to Washington’s honeybee industry is not yet known, a similar hornet in Europe has reduced beehives by 30%.”
That could be problematic for local, regional and even U.S. food production. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, honeybees pollinate $15 billion worth of crops each year, including an array of fruits and vegetables.
Short said local beekeepers support everything from Skagit County fruit and seed crop production to produce that requires trucking the bees to other areas.
That includes apples, pears and cherries grown a few hundred miles away east of the Cascades and oranges grown thousands of miles away in Florida.
“Part of the business of beekeeping is pollination services,” Short said. “A lot of them support the California almond pollination.”
The Asian giant hornet can wipe out a honeybee hive in hours.
“The attack leaves piles of decapitated victims in front of the hive,” the Invasive Species Council said of what the Department of Agriculture calls the hornet’s “slaughter phase.”
Those attacks are most likely to occur in late summer and early fall, when male hornets search for protein to sustain the next generation of hibernating queens through the winter, according to a Washington State University article in the May edition of a journal dedicated to the care and breeding of bees.
Short, who owns Camano Island Honey, likened the hornets during their search for protein to grocery shoppers buying in bulk.
“They’re kind of Walmart or Costco shoppers: There is a lot of potential food in a honeybee colony because of all the babies — the larva and eggs — are a protein source for these hornets,” she said. “It’s like a big cache of protein food sitting on shelves, and they go ahead and take out the guards, the security system, and then plunder whatever they need.”
UNEXPLAINED ARRIVAL
Like with most invasive species, how the Asian giant hornet got to North America is a mystery.
The hornet was found in northwest Whatcom County in December 2019, following the first sighting in North America in September of that year in British Columbia.
Several agencies speculate the insect arrived on shipping containers from Asia, but they can’t be sure.
“We probably will never know,” Salp said.
Now states across the U.S. are hoping they don’t see the invasive hornet arrive inside its borders.
Dozens of government and research agencies throughout the country have taken note of the effort to eradicate the hornet in northwest Washington. Many have received inquiries from concerned residents.
“While the detection ... in Washington is alarming to beekeepers and citizens in the Pacific Northwest, it is important to understand that the insect has not been found in Alabama,” reads a statement from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Alabama is one of several states where universities and agriculture agencies have released official statements in recent months about the Asian giant hornet. Other states include Oregon, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
Adding to the mystery of the hornet’s arrival in the Pacific Northwest, DNA testing shows those found in the U.S. originated from South Korea, while the ones in Canada originated from Japan, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Regardless of their origins, the focus now is on finding and eliminating this latest invasive species to find its way into the state and pose an environmental and economic threat in Skagit County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.