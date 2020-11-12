Skagit County has limited traffic on Marblemount Bridge after an inspection raised stability concerns.
For the foreseeable future, the bridge is restricted to one lane of travel, and drivers are expected to yield on either side, according to a news release from the county.
The 90-year-old bridge is "not really built for today's loads," said Forrest Jones, transportation programs manager for county Public Works.
Jones said an analysis of the bridge in late October showed it had a sufficiency rating of 32, placing it in the bottom three in the county in terms of condition.
The bridge, which branches off Highway 20 in Marblemount, leads to homes, national forestland and campgrounds.
Jones said it is a fairly low-traffic bridge, with use at about 600 vehicles per day during the summer and as low as 100 per day during the winter.
"Chances are slim that you're going to meet someone on the bridge anyway," he said.
However, some of the traffic includes heavy logging trucks, Jones said. Keeping two trucks from being on the bridge at the same time will improve its lifespan.
In the meantime, Jones said the county needs to decide whether it makes sense to replace the bridge or if retrofits will be sufficient.
Some federal funding is available, but he said staff need to determine how much money the county wants to invest in a bridge that has such low traffic.
"Do we want to spend $25 million replacing a bridge that carries 600 (cars) a day?" he said.
