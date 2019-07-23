ANACORTES — As a handful of people gathered Tuesday on the beach at Seafarers' Memorial Park, two dark specks appeared in the distance.
From the shore, Aurora MacAvoy looked to the horizon, blue eyes shielded by a cedar bark hat.
For 16 years, MacAvoy has stood on these shores to welcome travelers of the Coast Salish tribal canoe journey. On this, her 22nd birthday, she helped fellow members of the Samish Indian Nation welcome the last two canoes of the day.
Since 1989, the canoe journey has brought together the Coast Salish tribes to celebrate their shared history and keep their cultures and languages alive for generations to come.
The stop in Anacortes was the second to last for nearly 100 canoes, some of which traveled more than 100 miles.
The journey ends with a celebration, Sqweshenet Tse Schelangen or "Honoring Our Way of Life," that will be held through Sunday at the Lummi Stommish Grounds.
Now in charge of welcoming the canoes, MacAvoy said she finds the annual tradition spiritually cleansing — especially this year, as the Samish mourn the unexpected passing of a beloved elder.
“This year, for me, is letting his spirit finish his journey,” MacAvoy said.
She isn’t alone.
For many of those taking part, the journey brings a much-needed period of healing.
The voices of many canoe paddlers, or “pullers,” wavered as they shared their family’s story before asking permission to land.
For sisters Michelle Roberts and Sevina Silva of the Nooksack Indian Tribe, the journey is a way to get back to their indigenous roots and bond as a family.
“For our parents, their language and culture was taken away from them, so to be able to do this journey and have the younger generation learn (about their culture) is everything,” Roberts said.
"It's a blessing," Silva added, gesturing to her three grandchildren who are pullers on one of the Three Sisters, a set of canoes named after the daughters of deceased Nooksack elder Annie George.
As those in the canoes travel along the coast each year, they will often sing ancestral songs to keep their spirits high, said skipper Paul Bowlby, a descendant of the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe. This practice helps to preserve the languages of the Coast Salish people.
On the canoe Bowlby steers, the Laxaynam, tribal members have a repertoire of about 30 songs, from their own tribe and from sister tribes.
“(The journey) means togetherness … a connection to our ancestors,” Bowlby said.
Dana Matthews, Samish Tribal Council secretary and health and human services director, said she looks forward to feeling her ancestors’ presence each year.
“It’s a huge honor to know that I’m standing on the same shores that generations before me have been,” Matthews said.
For the Samish, a tribe without a reservation, the canoe journey is essential to maintaining a sense of community.
“(The journey) is a way to connect with being native,” said Shawn MacAvoy. “For me and for the Samish — because we don’t have a reservation — this is how our community gets together.”
As the last two canoes came in, Aurora MacAvoy turned back toward the park and shouted “More hands!”
From throughout the park, community members arrived beside the canoes and, in unison, lifted and carried them to the grassy portion of the park, where they would rest until the next morning.
