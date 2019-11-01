MOUNT VERNON — The annual downtown Mount Vernon trick-or-treat event brought more than a few unexpected characters to the streets Thursday afternoon.
They ranged from a man dressed as the title character in “Beetlejuice” with full face paint, to a little girl in a SWAT team costume, to a mom and daughter in matching witch costumes.
The Mount Vernon Downtown Association hosted the event, and participating First Street businesses handed out candy.
Some of those who took part teamed with friends for their costumes.
Presley Harris, Lauren Helms and Jenna Saben, all 11 years old, donned flower headbands, crocheted vests and straight hair for a hippie girl look, as they handed out candy outside Pacioni’s Italian Restaurant.
Autumn Keaty’s family had themed costumes, including Santa and Abraham Lincoln.
“We do themes every year,” she said. “We did superheros last year and holidays this year.”
Others showed the creative re-use of materials to make their costumes. Ainslee Lara constructed a Transformers toy bulldozer costume for 3-year-old son Aidan out of cardboard and blinds from a sliding glass door.
A costume contest at the Lincoln Theatre followed the trick-or-treat event.
