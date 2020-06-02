One northbound lane of Interstate 5 was shut down for about two hours Tuesday morning as firefighters dealt with a semi-truck that had caught fire.
The truck, which was hauling a construction crane, caught fire near milepost 237, just north of Bow Hill Road at about 7:15 a.m., said trooper Heather Axtman with the State Patrol.
Traffic was down to one lane, but by 9:30 a.m., the roadway had reopened, Axtman said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
