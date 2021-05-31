The Skagit County Department of Emergency Management will offer a free webinar Thursday about area tsunami preparedness.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. over Zoom. The webinar can be accessed using meeting ID 940-4409-1276 and passcode 856721.
“As Skagitonians, we think about floods and earthquakes, but not so much about tsunamis,” Skagit County Department of Emergency Management's Hans Kahl said in a news release. “This webinar will cover all the basics of tsunami preparedness, including how folks can expect to be alerted that a tsunami is coming.”
Over the past two years, the Department of Emergency Management has worked to install 13 tsunami sirens in areas of the county most likely to be impacted by a tsunami following a major earthquake. The sirens also provide other alerts, such as for severe weather or flooding.
