MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys’ soccer team scored with time running out to edge rival Burlington-Edison 3-2 on Tuesday.
With the win — the first on their home pitch in 710 days — the Bulldogs improved to 2-0. The Tigers are 1-1.
"Like any rivalry game, both teams fought hard, and left everything out on the field," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "The game went back and forth, with both teams taking leads ... It was a well-played game by both teams."
The game winner came from Jonathan Youngsman, who took the pass from Edgar Serrano and from 25 yards out, found the back of the net in the 76th minute.
Mount Vernon struck first in the 20th minute when Angel Jimenez took the pass from Sergio Garduño-Mendez and put the ball into the nylon. Ten minutes later, the Tigers' Agustin Guillen tied the match.
Burlington-Edison took a 2-1 lead in the second half when Tena Morales scored. Mount Vernon’s Edgar Serrano tied the game once again, scoring in the 72nd minute.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Max Hynds gave the Cubs the lead in the ninth minute of the game, however, they couldn't hold it as the Lyncs scored twice in the second half to secure the road win.
Hynds dribbled down the home side of the pitch, veered toward goal and struck the ball from about 14 yards, beating the Lyncs keeper for game's opening goal.
"Max worked incredibly hard for a stellar goal in the first half," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "Jay Manzo was a rock for our defense and saved multiple goals with his quick reactions. Jacob Jepperson held steady for us in the middle to keep us in the game."
The Lyncs tied the game in the 67th minute and got the game winner in the 74th.
The Cubs are 1-2.
MV Christian Hurricanes 2,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes scored twice in the second half to get the win over the Braves.
Nathan Schmaus broke what had been a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute, bending a left-footed free kick around La Conner's wall from 22 yards.
"The first goal of the second half gave the ‘Canes energy," said Hurricanes coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth, "but also seemed to ignite La Conner as they upped their pressure and intensity."
In the 80th minute, Julian Pedrosa took the feed from Canaan VanderArk, notching the insurance goal.
Wohlgemuth highlighted the play of keeper Matt Wyatt, along with defenders Christian Kilvert, Nathan Hayward, Nick Wyatt and Colby Faber.
BASEBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs waited until the bottom of the sixth inning to score the runs they needed to beat the Bulldogs.
The late-inning rally capped a sparkling performance by Sedro-Woolley pitcher Owen Murdock, who tossed a no-hitter and came an error away from a perfect game as he struck out 16.
"He pitched a great game," said Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie. "He was definitely on and didn't waste any of his pitches."
The Cubs’ sixth-inning rally included a costly error committed by the Bulldogs in the outfield that allowed Tyrel Schut to reach base, a timely bunt by Lane Aungst, an RBI single off the bat of Murdock and a double by Seth Humerickhouse.
Schut also had a double in the game.
The Cubs improved to 4-1. The Bulldogs are 0-4.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 10,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BURLINGTON — Will Watson and Ryan Crawford allowed only two hits between them to stifle the Seahawks' offense.
Watson struck out 10 batters and walked one in four innings; Crawford threw two scoreless innings to preserve the shutout.
Garner Christensen went 4-or-4 with a double and three RBI and Josh Fox went-2-for-3 for the Tigers, who improved to 2-2. Anacortes fell to 3-2.
"Our more experienced players, Will and Garner, played very well ... but we had a lot of support and good performances from the rest of our team. It was a good team win for us and we are getting better," Tigers coach John Thurmond said. "It is fun to see the players grow as we are navigating our way through this season playing a lot of new guys without any varsity experience."
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Braves rolled 25-15, 25-7, 25-9 over a Wolves team they hadn’t played in more than a decade.
Ellie Marble had 14 kills and 17 digs, Emma Keller provided 28 assists and Sarah Cook had 16 digs, seven kills and five aces as the Braves remained undefeated at 3-0.
Katie Watkins added nine kills and three blocks and Rachel Cram had eight digs.
"We haven't played Coupeville in over 10 years and it will be fun to have a new rivalry in our league," Braves coach Suzanne Marble said.
GIRLS' GOLF
Northwest Conference at Whidbey Golf Club
OAK HARBOR — Burlington-Edison came out on top with two golfers in the top eight and the lowest team score.
Summer Rozema placed fifth with a nine-hole 50, Chloe Brink was eighth with a 53 and the Tigers bested their closest competitor, Oak Harbor, 279-280 for the team victory.
Oak Harbor had the medalist in Sara Rhodes, who shot a 43.
Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland was the top golfer among Skagit County competitors, finishing second (44). Reagan Smith led Anacortes with a 62 and Sedro-Woolley landed two golfers in the top 10: Taylor DeIeso, who placed seventh (52) and Erin Pierce, who placed 10th (53).
