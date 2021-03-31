BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon High School golfer Ashley Bruland led the way Tuesday with a stellar afternoon at Skagit Golf & Country Club.
Bruland's nine-hole 40 earned her medalist honors in a meet featuring the southern teams of the Northwest Conference.
Sehome was the winning team with a total of 267 strokes; Burlington-Edison placed second with a 302.
The Tigers were led by Summer Rozema's sixth-place finish (52). Erin Pierce led Sedro-Woolley with a 10th overall finish (58). Lauren Gere's 71 led Anacortes.
BOYS’ GOLF
At Lynden Christian
LYNDEN — Burlington-Edison came up a single stroke short of claiming the victory. Sehome won with a score of 406 to the Tigers’ 407 in the eight-team event.
Behind those two were Lynden Christian with a 459, Mount Baker (490) and Mount Vernon (469). Anacortes (551) and Squalicum (539) fell a golfer short of having the required five golfers.
Burlington-Edison was led into the clubhouse by Conrad Brown’s 71, followed by Rex Wilson with a 77. Connor Darnell paced the Bulldogs with an 83. Brendan Hodgson led Anacortes with an 88.
BASEBALL
Anacortes Seahawks 8,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3
ANACORTES — Logan Hilyer got the win, Staely Moore earned a save and a big second inning helped lift the Seahawks to a season-opening victory.
Anacortes scored five runs in the second inning, including a two-run single from Kevin McClellan and a three-run triple from Erik Dotzauer.
McClellan added a one-run single in the third, and Nik Bates plated Jacob Hayes with a triple; Hayes had doubled to reach base.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3
EVERSON — It was a solid game for the Cubs in their season opener.
"Owen Murdock pitched four great innings," said Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie. "Lane Aungst came in for about an inning and shut down a Nooksack Valley rally."
Sedro-Woolley also got it done from the plate as Tyrel Schut had two doubles and a single, Murdock singled twice, and Aungst, Carsten Reynolds and Seth Humerickhouse all doubled.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5
DEMING — Zachary Klinger battled on the mound, Taylor Saben and Darlyn Santamaria each hit a double and a young Bulldogs team took the field for the first time this season.
"It's an inexperienced group that'll take it inning by inning and do our best to get better for the future and compete in every inning," Bulldogs coach Tony Wolden said.
He said Mount Vernon took an early lead, but was hurt by a rough defensive inning in the fourth.
Still, Wolden said, he saw a lot he liked, including late scoring, Saben's two-run double and a hard-nosed outing from the Bulldogs’ starter.
"Zachary Klinger got the start. He came out throwing strikes and looking gritty and competitive," Wolden said.
He said Cole Williams, who was expected to start at catcher, won't play this season due to injury.
Coupeville Wolves 13,
MV Christian Hurricanes 3
COUPEVILLE — Alec Flury was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for the Hurricanes (1-4-1), but Coupeville broke loose with a flurry of runs late for the victory.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5
BURLINGTON — Will Watson struck out nine batters in three innings, but the Tigers ended up one run short.
Watson had a single and two RBI, Josh Fox was 2-for-4 and Garner Christensen had a double and two RBI for Burlington-Edison (1-1).
SOFTBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Rileigh Yorke threw seven innings, struck out three and gave up one earned run to earn the season-opening victory.
Yorke was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Rylan Konen had three RBI and Madelyn Requa was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Cubs.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
OAK HARBOR — Izzy Young had eight strikeouts in four innings, Courtney Locke had three hits and five RBI and the Tigers rolled to victory in the early-season matchup.
Emma Fleury added two hits for the Tigers in their season opener.
BOYS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 10,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — Mount Vernon cruised to the win in its season opener.
The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead at the break, then poured it on in the second half.
Edgar Serrano, Sergio Garduno-Mendez, Angel Casillas-Gil and Aaron Diaz each scored two goals. The Bulldogs also got strikes from Christopher Soto and Angel Jimenez.
Sehome Mariners 9,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BELLINGHAM — The season got off to a rough start for the Cubs.
"Sehome is a quality team," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "We have an incredibly young and rather inexperienced team in a lot of positions and have a very small amount of returning starters on the field."
Max Hynds weaved his way through a staunch Sehome defense early in the second half for Sedro-Woolley’s lone goal.
The coach highlighted the play of freshman goalie Jace Hilsinger.
Bellingham Red Raiders 5,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks were shut out in their season opener.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Lynden Lions 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs managed to get a single win against the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.