MOUNT VERNON — The Ferndale High School football team came out on top late Tuesday against Mount Vernon in a high-scoring battle, 49-28.
Bulldogs quarterback Cole Williams had a touchdown pass to Van Stroosma and Cads Pineda had an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Dylan Rose and Taylor Saben also scored for the Bulldogs, who got a 70-yard receiving performance from Stroosma on four catches. Saben rused for 95 yards on 23 carries.
Saben had seven tackles for the Bulldogs; Stroosma had four and a fumble recovery. Anthony Grullon added five tackles for the Bulldogs (1-4), who are scheduled to host Burlington-Edison on Saturday.
Baseball
MV Christian Hurricanes 4-13,
Orcas Island Vikings 5-3
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes' first-year baseball program snagged its first win during a doubleheader against the Vikings.
The Hurricanes (1-3) won the second game 13-3 after losing the first 5-4 in a back-and-forth clash.
Nathan Symmank pitched the first game and struck out eight. Alex Flury was 5-of-7 in the doubleheader with two doubles, a triple and three steals. Symmank went 4-of-6 on the day with a double.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Blaine Borderites 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs got the win in their final home game of the abbreviated season.
"It was senior night," Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. "Both teams were short of players and didn't give up much."
Zoey Bacus staked the Cubs to a 1-0 lead in the first half and the score remained the same heading into halftime.
Blaine managed to get the equalizer early in the second half, but Sedro-Woolley’s Olivia Isakson put a pair into the nylon from distance to secure the victory.
"Both of her strikes were from 30 yards out," the coach said, "and both were things of beauty.
"This has been an amazing group of young ladies to spend time with and they are everything good about high school sports."
Sedro-Woolley is 3-7-1 with one game left to be played.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Squalicum Storm 1
BELLINGHAM — Erin Kennedy scored the equalizer off a Camryn Kerr assist as the Seahawks (7-2-2) wrapped up their shortened season with a tie.
Ava Kerphart and Claire Schabel each spent a half in goal, and coach Gretchen Hanson said Sammy Dziminowicz and Cadence Lamphiear played well on defense.
"It was a wonderful end to a season none of us want to end. The future is bright for Anacortes girls' soccer ... and I'm proud of their growth, heart and resolve in spite of a very difficult year," Hanson said.
Volleyball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Squalicum Storm 1
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs brushed away the Storm to improve to 2-8.
Softball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 24,
Concrete Lions 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Lions dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
