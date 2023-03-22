ANACORTES — The Anacortes baseball team topped Sedro-Woolley 8-5 on Monday in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.
"Any league win is a good win, but this one is especially so against a pretty good hitting Sedro-Woolley team," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp.
Trailing 1-0, Anacortes scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control.
Riley Mitchell led the Seahawks with three hits while Jacob Hayes had two hits, one being a double. Xavier Pateli had an RBI triple, Jake Andrew a two-run double and Bo Mager an RBI single.
Anacortes' Staely Moore went five innings and allowed one earned run and struck out eight to get his first win of the year. Andrew pitched the last two innings to get the save.
"Staely threw well in his longest outing of the year, and we were able to string some hits together in the fourth inning," Swapp said. "I think both teams were able to come out of this one with some positives and some things to get better at."
The Seahawks are 3-2 overall, the Cubs 2-2.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 10,
Bellingham Bayhawks 4
MOUNT VERNON — A six-run third inning propelled the Bulldogs past the Bayhawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Dylan Jacobs, Brody Olmsted, Moi Lucatero, Brady Dundin, Bode Nelson and Xavier Neyens all drove in runs in the sixth for the Bulldogs (1-1 conference, 2-2 overall).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 4
BURLINGTON — A walk-off single by Hudson Neilsen on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Tigers the Northwest Conference victory.
Levi Koopmans got the win in relief. He pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and one walk.
Starter Tyler Walker went 6 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits and struck out nine.
Jakson Granger went 2-for-4 for the Tigers (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall).
MV Christian Hurricanes 21-23
Darrington Loggers 1-2
DARRINGTON — The Hurricanes overwhelmed the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League doubleheader.
"It's good to get two league wins and bounce back from last week," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "We were able to get at-bats and played nearly all of our players today."
In the two games, Mount Vernon pitchers combined for 28 strikeouts. Jordan Feddema led the way with 13 strikeouts in the second game while Joel Votipka had eight strikeouts and Espyn Landrum seven in the first game.
"Our pitchers were dialed in for us and challenged our opponents," Burmeister said.
The Hurricanes are 2-0 in league and 2-2 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 16,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions dropped the Northwest 2B/1B League game in their season opener.
Coupeville Wolves 13,
La Conner Braves 3
COUPEVILLE — The Braves fell to 0-1 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-2 overall.
Softball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 12,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7
BURLINGTON — The Tigers rattled the bats in securing the Northwest Conference victory over the Bulldogs.
The Tigers were led by Alexia Saldivar (3-for-4 with a double), Peyton Locke (3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and Sami Hundahl (2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI).
Olivia Collins struck out 11 for the Bulldogs and was 1-for-2 from the plate. Dakota Brown was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Maya Justus 1-for-3 with an RBI and Alivia Luvera 1-for-3 with three RBI.
The Tigers are 1-0 in conference and 2-3 overall, the Bulldogs 0-1, 0-3.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 16,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 5
LYNDEN — Kasandra Gonzalez did it all for the Cubs in their Northwest Conference opener.
Gonzalez was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI and secured her third win pitching, yielding one run on one hit with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.
Braelyn Johnson had two RBI and a home run for Sedro-Woolley (4-0 overall).
A nine-run second inning put the Cubs in front for good as BriEllen Kononen, Veanna Lanphere, Sami Stark, Gonzalez and Rylan Kononen all singled.
Coupeville Wolves 20,
La Conner Braves 2
COUPEVILLE — The Braves fell to 0-1 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 0-4 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 1,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions forfeited the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
They are 0-1.
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers secured the Northwest Conference victory over the Bulldogs, led by a sweep in doubles.
At No. 1 doubles, Analise Slotemaker and Hanna Tolf won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, the team of Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox was victorious 6-0, 6-0, and Jaycee Smith and Amy Campbell won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
In singles, Burlington-Edison's GiGi Searle won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Macee Holmes won 7-5, 7-5 at No. 2.
"Macee never gave up against a great Mount Vernon competitor," said Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson. "She came back from a 5-2 deficit in the first set ..."
Sehome Mariners 6
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — No. 4 singles player Thea Friebel had the lone win for the Cubs, 6-3, 6-3, in the Northwest Conference match.
"Being the first match for her, she played well," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew.
"The girls kept their heads up and won some games, but lost the sets. All the girls are learning a lot. I am excited to see the progress through the season."
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3
FERNDALE — The Seahawks won twice in singles and twice in doubles.
Taking singles wins were Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain, while the teams of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn and Abby Cross and Emily Toledo won in doubles.
Anacortes is 2-1.
