ANACORTES — Fiona Watkins and Lindsay Brown each won two individual events Tuesday, helping the Anacortes girls' swim team to a 120-37 win over Burlington-Edison.
Watkins won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 11.20 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.28), while Brown won the 100 butterfly (1:03.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.24).
Each also swam on two winning relay teams — Watkins the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, and Brown the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 92,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 75
MOUNT VERNON — Four wins boosted the Bulldogs.
Ella Blair won the 100 freestyle in 1:03.17 and the 200 freestyle in 2:22.12, Nina Horan won the 50 freestyle in 30.61, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Marina Fehr, Kathryn Lewis, Blair and Horan won in 4:34.86.
Girls' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Meridian Trojans 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks remained undefeated in behind a pair of goals from Camryn Kerr, and a goal and an assist from Erin Kennedy.
Hannah Pilon and Reese Morgenthaler also provided assists for the Seahawks (3-0) and Claire Schnabel was in goal.
Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said Kennedy and Sammy Dziminowicz turned in strong play from their center-mid positions.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
BURLINGTON — Emma Smith and Nyomie Schwetz scored on a slick field as the Tigers held off the Wildcats.
Smith scored in the 65th minute off a Morgan White assist, and Schwetz put the game out of reach with a long shot on the 77th minute.
Kira MacKay earned the shutout in goal for Burlington-Edison, an effort that included a key save before Smith's goal.
"We were happy to come away with all three points against a tough Wildcats team," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
The 3-0 Tigers have outscored their opponents 14-1.
Mount Vernon Christian 12,
Auburn Adventist Academy 0
MOUNT VERNON — Kylee Russell scored eight goals to pace the Hurricanes in the nonleague matchup.
Abby Russell scored two goals, while Sophia Schmaus and Callie Russell scored one each.
"I thought at times we played right into the hands of our opponent. However, the quality of our team really showed when it mattered," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said.
The Hurricanes are 2-0-1.
Blaine Borderites 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Zoey Bacus chipped the ball over the Blaine keeper for a goal, but a short-handed Sedro-Woolley team couldn't keep up with the Borderites.
Cubs coach Natalie Sakuma said the team got good play from several athletes, including Keirsten Henderickson, Alivia Hynds and Peyton Ruth.
"I'm proud of the girls for stepping up in various positions," Sakuma said.
The Cubs are 0-3.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes improved to 3-0 behind goals from Julian Pedrosa and Alex Dowrey.
La Conner is 0-2.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers proved tough in their first match this season in front of a home crowd.
Jordyn Smith had 10 kills and 16 digs, Amey Rainaud added 23 assists and five kills, and freshman Lexie Mason had eight kills as the Tigers won 25-17, 25-8, 25-8 to improve to 2-0.
The team served up 16 aces.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley snagged its first win of the season and improved to 1-1.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Mount Vernon Christian 0
COUPEVILLE — Coupeville won twice against the Hurricanes last season, and continued the streak into this season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 victory.
The Hurricanes (1-1) proved sharp in serving with only six errors, and had especially strong play from Allie Heino, Kennedy Donaldson and Noelle Price. Heino had seven kills.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Concrete Lions 1
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to 0-2.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners dropped the Bulldogs to 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.