ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' soccer team proved to be too much for Sedro-Woolley to handle Tuesday in a Northwest Conference finale.
Anacortes rolled to a 7-1 victory.
Aidan Pinson and Taiga Schorr each scored a pair of goals for the Seahawks while Aaron McClellan, Wesley Hunter and Kaden Jacobson each scored once.
Anacortes' Noah Hunter finished with three assists and Will Waldrop had two.
The Seahawks led 2-0 at half before blowing the game open in the second half.
Sedro-Woolley's lone goal came from Jacob Jepperson midway through the second half.
Anacortes concludes the regular season at 6-5-3 in conference and and 7-5-3 overall, while the Cubs finish at 2-12 and 2-12-1.
Both teams will play Thursday in district tournament play-in games.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 10,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7
BURLINGTON — The Cubs managed to secure the Northwest Conference victory, though the Tigers didn't make it easy.
The Cubs had their 8-3 lead cut to 8-6 as the Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Alyssa Mercer got the pitching win for the Cubs while Grace Swenson earned the save.
Mercer also helped her cause from the plate where she was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Sedro-Woolley's Grayson Mast went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and two runs scored, Sami Stark was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI, and Abby Virata went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
The Cubs are 10-1 in conference and 13-1 overall, while the Tigers are 4-9 and 5-12.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs came up a couple runs short in the Northwest Conference game.
"It was a good tight ball game and just what we needed to see," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr.
Mount Vernon pitcher Olivia Collins struck out nine and at the plate went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Dakota Brown was 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs, while Jasmine Bylsma was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Teviana Saldavar 1-for-4 with a RBI, and Leslie Escamilla 1-for-3.
Mount Vernon is 8-4 in conference and 10-7 overall.
Blaine Borderites 5,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Borderites capitalized on Anacortes errors in the Northwest Conference game.
"Defensive mistakes allowed all five runs," said Anacortes coach Tom Swapp.
Anacortes' Rachel Donal went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Anacortes is 6-5 in conference and 7-10 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 18-17
La Conner Braves 2-3
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves fell twice to the Wolverines.
La Conner is 0-8 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 0-13 overall.
Baseball
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Anacortes was the beneficiary of strong pitching on the way to winning the Northwest Conference finale.
Staely Moore and Riley Mitchell each went three innings, and Jacob Hayes notched the save with a scoreless final frame.
Anacortes got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Lucca Dumas scored on a two-out error.
In the fourth inning, Andrew Van Egdom scored Jake Andrew on an infield hit for the game's final run.
Anacortes finishes the regular season 11-4 in conference and 14-6 overall, while the Cubs finish 6-9 and 6-11.
Both teams begin district tournament play Saturday.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers fell to the Wildcats in a Northwest Conference finale.
Burlington-Edison finishes the regular season at 9-6 in conference and 12-7 overall and will begin district tournament play Saturday.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 13,
Concrete Lions 3
LA CONNER — The Lions were no match for the Hurricanes in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 6-5 in league and 8-6 overall while the Lions are 0-10 both in league and overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 17-3
La Conner Braves 4-1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines swept the Braves.
La Conner is 2-9 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 2-11 overall.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference
BLAINE — Burlington-Edison had four golfers shoot in the 70s to easily win the eight-team match at Loomis Trail Golf Cource.
The Tigers' five-golfer team score of 380 was their lowest of the season, and 24 strokes ahead of runner-up Ferndale.
Burlington-Edison's Payson Atkinson shot 70 to place third and Rex Wilson 72 to place fourth. Spencer Atkinson and Cobe Betz each shot 79.
Sedro-Woolley, which finished eighth, was led by Finley Walker's 108.
Northwest Conference
BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon's Trent Borgognoni had a round of 85 to place 11th in the eight-team match at Avalon Golf Links.
In team scoring, Anacortes placed sixth and Mount Vernon eighth.
Anacortes was led by Bruce Gaddie's round of 94.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
LYNDEN — Sedro-Woolley's Cora Pierce had a round of 104 to tie for third place in the seven-team match at Homestead Golf Course.
Teammate Erin Pierce and Burlington-Edison's Piper Raupp each shot 106.
Sedro-Woolley had a team score of 637 to finish third, while Burlington-Edison was fourth at 654.
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland had a round of 78 to earn medalist honors at North Bellingham Golf Course.
The Bulldogs finished second as a team.
Girls' Tennis
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Cubs won three of the four singles matches on the way to beating the Seahawks.
Recording singles wins for Sedro-Woolley were Lauren Anderson (6-3, 6-3), Carlie Loop (6-1, 6-3) and Emily Chevez (7-5, 6-2).
"Lauren Anderson played a great match against a fierce opponent," Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew said. "I was super proud of how smart she played."
The Cubs had doubles wins from Lauryn Wilson and Lily DeVries (6-1,6-0) and Emma Jutte and Torrie Nasin (6-0,6-1).
Bellingham Bayhawks 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bayhawks beat the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match.
