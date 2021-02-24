MOUNT VERNON — The Anacortes High School girls' soccer team soared Tuesday night against a Skagit County opponent.
Claire Schnabel and Ava Kephart each scored twice as the Seahawks beat Mount Vernon 6-0.
Schnabel scored twice in the first half, including one goal assisted by sister Abby Schnabel. Kephart scored twice in the second half, with both goals coming from just inside 20 yards.
Genna Oliver and Kayla Pierce both scored as well, with Abby Schnabel and Megan McKenna provided assists.
"We came ready to play and continue to grow as a team that desires to reach their goals," Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Anacortes is 2-1 and Mount Vernon 0-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Sehome Mariners 1
BURLINGTON — Emma Smith and Hannah Sayer scored to power the Tigers to a narrow victory.
After a scoreless first half, Smith scored after a corner kick from Sayer. Smith later returned the favor with a pass to Sayer, who scored on a long shot to make it 2-0.
Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said the team was boosted by forwards Smith, Sayer and Miranda Maskell, and the defense of Breckyn Mueller, who helped stifle Sehome's offense.
Nyomie Schwetz turned in a key effort as well, he said.
"Overall it was a great effort by the entire team, and one they should be proud of," Kuttel said.
Burlington-Edison is 3-0.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — Gabby Ashton and Olivia Isakson each scored, and Graci Adkerson notched the shutout in goal as the Cubs opened their season with a win.
"Our backline did a great job of being organized," Cubs coach Gary Warman said.
He added that the same unit did well possessing the ball in what he called "a nice way to start the season."
