ANACORTES — The Anacortes girls' tennis team battled not only Sedro-Woolley on Tuesday, but some rather blustery conditions as well.
The Seahawks persevered and got the 7-0 sweep of the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 1 singles, Anacortes' Aleena Aippersspach defeated Sophie Johnson 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Mikiah Dunham beat Inna Leus 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, Ava Hightower bested Thea Friebel 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 and at No. 4, Sophia Reed topped Gracie Sitton 6-0, 6-2.
"Brutal weather for tennis," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Wind and tennis do not go together.
"I was proud of my first and second singles players. Sophie Johnson had some great success with changing up her play and mindset against the wind. Inna Leus played competitively all the way through her two sets."
In doubles, the Seahawks continued to roll as Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn defeated Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 over Lacie Evans and Elyse St Germaine, and Emily Toledo and Abby Cross defeated Heather Bethea and Hallee Christy 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
Bellingham Bayhawks 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bayhawks swept the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3
BURLINGTON — The Tigers beat the Golden Eagles in a Northwest Conference match.
Burlington-Edison is 5-1 in conference and 7-1 overall.
Baseball
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Lakewood Cougars 1
LAKEWOOD — Jacob Hayes got the win on the mound for Anacortes as he went six innings, striking out eight and yielding one unearned run.
"You can never underestimate the value of league wins," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Lakewood is down in the standings, but their left-hander threw very well, and we had to really battle at the plate to score some runs."
The Seahawks improved to 9-1 in conference and 12-3 overall.
Anacortes' Staely Moore broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with an RBI double that scored Riley Mitchell. Moore later scored on a hit by Jake Andrew.
The Seahawks scored two more in the sixth inning when Toby Esqueda doubled in Jonathan Evans and Andrew singled in pinch-runner Ethan Sperb.
Anacortes added three more runs in the seventh inning on a bases-loaded triple by Evans.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
EASTSOUND — Mount Vernon Christian remained perfect in the Northwest 1B/2B League at 9-0 and is 9-2 overall.
"Great pitching performances from Jake Feddema, Joel Votipka and Liam Millenaar led our team," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister.
Nate Symmank finished 3-for-4 and scored twice for the Hurricanes while Trevor Blom went 4-for-4 and Votipka was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
"Heads up base-running and aggressive at-bats early on in the game allowed our team to put the pressure on Orcas," Burmeister said.
Squalicum Storm 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
BELLINGHAM — Squalicum scored three runs in the first inning and added one run in the third and another in the sixth to deal the Bulldogs their first Northwest Conference loss.
Mount Vernon (9-1 conference, 12-3 overall) managed just two hits.
Lynden Lions 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to 3-7 in the Northwest Conference and 5-9 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Meridian Trojans 1
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison improved to 6-4 in the Northwest Conference and 8-5 overall.
Darrington Loggers 11,
Concrete Lions 3
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to 0-5.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 21,
Sehome Mariners 2
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley plated nine runs in the first inning en route to the Northwest Conference victory.
The Cubs amassed 12 hits in the game, led by Sami Stark, who singled, doubled, homered and had four RBI.
Grace Swenson got the win as she allowed four hits and two runs over four innings and struck out three.
Sedro-Woolley is 6-2 in conference and 9-3 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell to 3-4 in the Northwest Conference and 3-8 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13,
Lakewood Cougars 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers stayed perfect in the Northwest Conference at 5-0 and are 7-3 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 21,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
ANACORTES — Anacortes improved to 1-6 in the Northwest Conference and 3-7 overall.
Darrington Loggers 32,
Concrete Lions 1
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game, dropping to 0-5 in league and 0-7 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Northwest Conference squads battled to a scoreless tie.
"An exciting match-up for us against Oak Harbor," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "There was a lot of action back and forward between the two sides as both teams caught waves of momentum.
"Defensively, both teams got stuck and offensively, neither team was able to capitalize, despite some quality opportunities. Both goalkeepers were high quality and it showed in the shutout."
Warman highlighted the efforts of Conner Hendry, Pablo Castillo Silva and Leo Valadez Ramon.
"Strong and fast, Leo has an incredible touch," Warman said. "He was an absolute handful in the midfield, especially building into the final third. I love watching this young man at work.
"... the last couple games (Castillo Silva) has really helped provide physicality and it has made an impact."
The Cubs are 0-3-2 in conference and 2-6-3 overall.
Boys' Golf
Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison
Mount Vernon at Northwest Conference
LAKEWOOD — Ben Wilson shot the low round of 73, teammate Rex Wilson carded a 77 and Burlington-Edison cruised to victory in the eight-team match at Homestead Golf Course.
The Tigers' total of 394 easily outdistanced runner-up Lynden Christian's 432. Sedro-Woolley placed sixth at 552 and Mount Vernon was eighth at 586.
Mount Vernon's Jackson Stahlecker shot a 99 and Sedro-Woolley's Riley Friebel carded a 94 to lead their respective teams.
Track and Field
Mount Vernon Christian at
Christian School Invite
LYNDEN — Mount Vernon Christian's Cody De Vlieger was a force on the track as well as in the field.
De Vlieger won the boys' 110 hurdles (16.74 seconds), 300 hurdles (44.52) and pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
On the girls' side, Avery McCullough crossed the finish line first in the 200 (27.98) for the Hurricanes.
Team scores were unavailable.
