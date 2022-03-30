ANACORTES — Anacortes pitcher Staely Moore earned his second consecutive Northwest Conference shutout Tuesday afternoon as Anacortes defeated Burlington-Edison 3-0.
The Seahawks sit atop the conference standings at 3-0 and are 6-2 overall. The Tigers are 1-2, 4-3.
Moore struck out eight and walked one while helping his cause at the plate with two triples. The first triple snapped a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth.
"Great pitching from both teams," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Staely was outstanding once again for us. Will Corcoran and Tyler Walker were outstanding for Burlington. It was a really good high school baseball game."
Jake Schuh and Jacob Hayes had RBI singles for the Seahawks while Lucca Dumas was 2-for-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the Northwest Conference and 4-3 overall.
Mount Vernon's Xavier Neyens, Taylor Saben and Quinn Swanson all had multiple hits. Saben allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five in four innings.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
COUPEVILLE — Mount Vernon Christian had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning, but failed to capitalize as the Hurricanes fell to 0-2 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 2-2 overall.
"We pitched well enough to win, played defense well enough to win, but did not get any timely hitting or enough base runners to put pressure on Coupeville," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister.
Liam Millenaar finished 1-for-3 with a double for the Hurricanes while Alec Flury was 2-for-2.
From the mound, Jordan Feddema struck out three, walked one, hit two and allowed four hits in six innings.
Softball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 16,
Meridian Trojans 4
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers blew the Northwest Conference game open with five runs in the second inning and four in the third.
The Tigers finished with 17 hits. Nell Mangold and Courtney Locke both finished 3-for-4. Mangold had a double and a triple while Locke doubled twice and drove in four runs.
Tate Atchley was 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI.
Burlington-Edison is 1-2 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Squalicum Storm 4
BELLINGHAM — Maya Justus hit a three-run double in the first finning for the Bulldogs, who added three runs in the second inning en route to the Northwest Conference win.
Mount Vernon pitcher Olivia Collins scattered six hits and struck out 13, and also hit a homer. Sydney Snyder finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Mount Vernon remained perfect in conference play at 3-0 and is 4-3 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 12,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
LAKEWOOD — Anacortes fell to 1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 2-4 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Battle of the Bridge on the pitch did not disappoint in the Northwest Conference match.
Burlington-Edison held a 2-1 lead at the half before Mount Vernon ramped up the pressure in the second 40 minutes.
"I am very proud of our boys and how they handled the adversity in the match," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "Heading into halftime chasing the lead by one goal, proved to be the best gift Burlington could have given us."
Aaron Diaz converted a pair of penalty kicks for the Bulldogs, one in the first half and another in the second, while Angel Casillas scored twice.
"Hats off to Burlington, Anthony Andrade had a standout performance against us," Ibarra said. "He posed a massive threat all night.
"However, we had major performances by Angel Cassilas, Aaron Diaz, Manuel Rosales, Ivan Garduno and Brandon Caro. These young men led our team to a great victory. Winning versus the crosstown rival is always a good feeling. Burlington proved to be a great team and one tough side to defeat."
Andrade scored the Tigers’ two goals.
"I am extremely proud of our players for battling, playing tough, staying true to our philosophy," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "... our defenders also contained, for much of the game, the potent Mount Vernon attack."
MacKay highlighted the play of Andrade, Kounosuke Wilcox, Edwin Vejar Quevedo, Brennan MacKay and Acxel Gonzalez.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in conference and overall. The Tigers are 3-2 in conference and overall.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs gave the Lyncs all they could handle in the Northwest Conference match before the visitors netted the game winner in the 61st minute.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime as Max Hynds found Conner Hendry at the back post for the Cubs’ lone strike.
"It’s obviously frustrating to not get the result but individually and as a team, we grew immensely," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "I’ve been very pleased with how my back line has been getting into stride. Moises (Santiago) along with Hunter (Richardson) at center back had a strong match."
The coach also liked the play of his keeper, Logan Roth, saying the freshman "made some incredibly classy saves."
The Cubs fell to 1-4 in conference and 1-4-1 overall.
Girls' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers edged the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference match.
Burlington-Edison's GiGi Searle won 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 1 singles spot.
In doubles, it was a clean sweep for the Tigers. Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop won at the top spot 6-1, 6-3, while Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Tolf won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
At No. 3, Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes rallied to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
"So proud of Hannah and Macee for continuing to work hard and never giving up," Burlington-Edison coach Joel Wasson. "... so impressive to see them rally together and play great doubles tennis."
Squalicum Storm 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Storm edged the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
The lone winner in singles play for Sedro-Woolley was Carlie Loop, who rallied for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.
In doubles, the tandem of Torrie Nasin and Emma Jutte won at the top spot 6-4, 6-3 while Lily DeVries and Lauryn Wilson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
"Our girls all played really tough," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "Carlie played really smart against a good player. She was mentally tough throughout her whole match.
"Lily and Lauryn walked through their match and are picking up speed as they continue playing together. Overall, our entire team played well."
Girls' Golf
Mount Vernon, Anacortes at Northwest Conference
BURLINGTON — Half of the the Northwest Conference field convened at Avalon Golf Links for the match.
The Bulldogs finished second with a team score of 295. Ashley Bruland's front-nine total of 43 led the team.
Boys' Golf
Burlington Edison at Northwest Conference
BLAINE — The Tigers took to the Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club links against eight other conference foes.
Lynden paced the field with a team score of 311, followed by Ferndale with 337 and Burlingont-Edison with 392.
Ian Powers led the Tigers with his round of 75.
Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon at Northwest Conference
OAK HARBOR — Mount Vernon’s Brayden Pellend shot a 96 to place seventh and lead area golfers at Whidbey Golf Club.
Anacortes’ Coleman Gross shot a 101 and Sedro-Woolley’s Colby Bahr shot a 105 to lead their respective teams. Mount Vernon’s Trenton Borgogoni carded a 101.
Mount Vernon, Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley did not field complete teams.
