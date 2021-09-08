ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' soccer team started the season Tuesday night with a 2-0 victory over Sammamish.
Camryn Kerr scored in the first half off an assist from Reese Morgenthaler. In the second half, Erin Kennedy scored off an assist from Emma Foley.
"It was a great season opener for the Seahawks," coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Goalie Claire Schnabel recorded the shutout.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 8,
South Whidbey Falcons 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers lit up the scoreboard in their opening match against the Falcons.
Burlington-Edison led 3-1 at halftime as Hannah Sayer converted a penalty kick and Emma Smith and Macee Holmes added goals.
In the second half, single goals came from Cambria Smith, Emma Smith and Sydney Reisner, and two goals from Rene Wargo.
"We moved the ball consistently and had contributions from everyone on the team," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "As a forward, Liz Cisneros showed great creativity and skill, setting up multiple goals for others, and Cambria Smith won a lot of tackles in the midfield and distributed exceptionally well."
Ferndale Golden Eagles 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Golden Eagles led 2-0 at the half before doubling their scoring efforts in the second half.
Cubs coach Natalie Sakuma said Ferndale's strength and experience was the difference.
"We made some mistakes and were punished for them but were walking away as a more experienced team," she said.
Sakuma highlighted the play of Mabel Gahan in the middle as well as freshmen Kierston Hendrickson and Peyton Ruth.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4,
Coupeville Wolves 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes were too much for the Wolves in the season-opening match.
"We came out with purpose and direction and controlled the pace of play and possession throughout the first half, earning opportunities and forcing the Wolves to defend," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
Alex Dowrey scored the opening goal in the 31st minute off an assist from Nick Wyatt. In the 35th minute, it was Ben Rozema finding the back of the net.
The Hurricanes picked up right where they left off in the second half as Jack Withers scored in the 48th minute and Cannon Brow in the 73rd.
Matt Wyatt and Nathan Symmank combined to earn the shutout in goal.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 1,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines earned the shutout to spoil the Braves' season opener.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
LA CONNER — The Braves cruised to the nonconference victory over the Mariners.
La Conner won 25-11, 25-6, 25-20 to secure the season-opening victory.
"I was pleased with the way our team came out tonight in our first match of the year," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "We looked good on defense which allowed us to run a strong offense."
Ellie Marble finished with 20 kills, six digs and four aces. Emma Keller had 30 assists to go along with 12 digs. Rachel Cram had 12 digs and Aubrie Sloniker six for La Conner, while Makayla Herrera had six kills.
"We had some let-up in the third set but settled in to finish the match," Suzanne Marble said.
