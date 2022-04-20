ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School girls' tennis team beat Mount Vernon 4-3 on Tuesday in a Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes got singles wins from Kaya Fountain (6-3, 6-3), Aleena Aipperspack (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and Ava Hightower (6-2, 6-0), and a doubles win at the No. 1 spot.
Mount Vernon's wins came from singles player Larisa Rouw, and the doubles teams of Sophia Grechishkin and Samantha Stewart, and Liz Santos Hernandez and Molly Greiner.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Cubs won each of the seven matches in straight sets.
Lauren Anderson and Inna Leus were perfect in singles — each winning 6-0, 6-0 — while Madi Nasin and Lauryn Wilson did likewise in doubles.
Lynden Lions 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers fell to the Lions in the Northwest Conference match at Skagit Valley College.
Boys' Golf
Northwest Conference
ANACORTES — Burlington-Edison had three golfers shoot in the 70s to win the nine-team match at Swinomish Golf Links.
Payson Atkinson placed first at 70, Rex Wilson second at 73, and Ian Powers fourth at 78.
Sedro-Woolley was led by Will Edwards at 99, Mount Vernon by Trent Borgognoni at 91 and Anacortes by Coleman Goss at 108.
Anacortes placed eighth and Mount Vernon ninth.
Girls' Golf
Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland shot a round of 81 to place second in the eight-team match at Sudden Valley Golf Course.
Bruland was six strokes in back of Lakewood's Kiana Schroeder.
Mount Vernon also had Sara Pate shoot 93 as it finished third.
Burlington-Edison was led by Ea Wuellner's 97 and Sedro-Woolley by Erin Pierce's 94. Burlington-Edison was fourth and Sedro-Woolley fifth.
Baseball
Ferndale Golden Eagles 16,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
FERNDALE — A seven-run fourth inning secured the Golden Eagles’ Northwest Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Moises Lucatero hit a home run for Mount Vernon, which dropped to 8-2 in conference and 10-5 overall.
Ferndale's starting pitcher ended the game with 12 strikeouts and allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.
Lynden Lions 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
LYNDEN — The Tigers managed just three hits in the Northwest Conference game.
Will Corcoran took the loss, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.
The Tigers are 7-3 in conference and 10-4 overall.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks just didn't have enough from the plate as they dropped to 6-4 in the Northwest Conference and 9-6 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 12,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5
LA CONNER — The Wolverines made the most of the ferry ride to the mainland as they notched the Northwest 1B/2B League victory.
The Hurricanes are 5-3 in league and 8-3 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 11-19,
Concrete Lions 0-0
COUPEVILLE — The Lions were no match for the Wolves as they dropped to 0-6 in the Northwest 1B/2B League.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 16,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 7
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs' offense was in high gear as they rolled past the Wildcats.
Grayson Mast was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a pair of walks.
Mabel Gahan walked, was hit by a pitch and crushed a solo home run for Sedro-Woolley while Kiah Trammell hit a homer and knocked in two runs.
Cruz Trevithick struck out four while notching her fourth win of the season.
The Cubs are 6-1 in conference and 8-2 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 10,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes' Riley Pirkle had herself a day from inside the circle as well as the batter's box.
Pirkle struck out 18 Bulldogs and hit a grand slam in the fourth inning in the Northwest Conference game.
"We ran into a great pitching performance," said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. "Pirkle had everything working and when a pitcher has stuff like she had, there isn't much you can do."
Abby Ries also homered for Anacortes while Aaliyah Hargrove hit three doubles and Rachel Doyle was 4-for-4.
Natalie Zastoupil was 2-for-3 for Mount Vernon, Sydney Snyder was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Olivia Collins was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The Seahawks are 4-3 in conference and 5-6 overall. The Bulldogs are 6-2, 8-5.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 17,
Sehome Mariners 7
Six innings
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison seized control with 12 runs in the top of the first inning and finished the Northwest Conference game with 16 hits.
Lexi Saldivar and Courtney Locke each had three hits for Burlington-Edison. Locke also had four RBI.
The Tigers are 3-5 in conference and 4-8 overall.
