ANACORTES — The Anacortes Seahawks hosted the Meridian Trojans on Tuesday night in a Northwest Conference volleyball match.
The Trojans returned home with the 3-0 victory. Set scores were not available.
Anacortes is 3-5 in conference and 3-7 overall.
La Conner Braves 3,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
EASTSOUND — La Conner won 25-13, 25-15, 25-7 and improved to 2-0 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 4-1 overall.
"Felt so good to be back on the court after a lot of time off," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble.
Ellie Marble had 20 kills, 21 digs and six aces for the Braves while Abby Udlock had 26 assists. Morgan Huizenga finished with five kills and 16 digs and Makayla Herrera collected six kills and two blocks.
"Orcas is a much-improved team with a lot of athleticism and came out ready to play," Suzanne Marble said. "We played a solid match from start to finish and look forward to building on this match moving forward."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Darrington Loggers 2
DARRINGTON — The Hurricanes survived a five-game match to win 26-24, 25-22, 28-30, 20-25, 15-10 in Northwest 1B/2B League action.
"When we had an injury happen at the end of set three, we had to refocus and fight hard," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble. "These girls showed such determination throughout the whole game. I’m incredibly proud of the hard fight."
Allie Heino finished the match with five kills and 10 blocks, and served eight straight points for the Hurricanes’ second-set win.
Emerson Hoksbergen had eight kills while Andi Ware chipped in four.
Mount Baker Mountaineers 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs dropped to 0-8 in the Northwest Conference and 0-9 overall. Set scores were not available.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Bellingham Bayhawks 1
MOUNT VERNON — Keira Cantu scored in the 81st minute off a pass from Parker Halgren to give the Bulldogs a tie in the Northwest Conference game.
"Our girls worked hard the whole time," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "It was the best team effort I’ve seen from them so far this season."
The Bulldogs are 1-1-1 in conference and 2-4-2 overall.
Bear Creek Grizzlies 5
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes dropped to 4-4-1 with the nonleague loss.
"We started off strong and were able to control tempo through our midfield and were rewarded by a goal from Alexa Brown in the 10th minute," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Mike Russell. "Credit to Bear Creek, who are a solid team, they battled back, gained control of the midfield and forced us into costly mistakes. If we can eliminate those costly errors, we will be just fine."
Boys' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 1
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes lost the Northwest 1B/2B League on penalty kicks.
"Two evenly matched teams with differing styles battled through 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth.
Mount Vernon Christian's Lucas Millenaar tied the game 1-1 off an assist from Ben Rozema in the 60th minute.
The Hurricanes are 2-1 in league and 4-3-1 overall.
Grace Academy Eagles 3,
La Conner Braves 1
MARYSVILLE — Isa Gonzales-Rojas scored the lone goal for the Braves, who fell to 1-3 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 3-6-1 overall.
Girls' Swimming
Bellingham Bayhawks 102,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 59
MOUNT VERNON — Heather Santangelo won two individual events for the Cubs.
She placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (28.22 seconds) and first in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.46).
Squalicum Storm 116,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 45
BELLINGHAM — Suhani Karwal won two individual events for the Tigers.
She placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.63) seconds) and first in the 500 freestyle (5:56.63).
