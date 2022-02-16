MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison girls' basketball team has the Northwest 2A District Tournament title squarely in its sights.
The Tigers defeated Anacortes 61-29 on Tuesday night in a semifinal game to clinch a regional berth, and will face Archbishop Murphy at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon High School for the hardware.
Anacortes (9-11) will play Cedarcrest at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game.
Emma Smith led Burlington-Edison (16-6) in scoring with 14 points while Amey Rainaud finished with 13. Jordyn Smith tallied 12 points to go along with 11 rebounds and Sydney Reisner chipped in 10 points.
Erin Kennedy scored 12 points for Anacortes.
“Burlington played a very physical, composed game and took us out of what we wanted to do,” Seahawks coach Nathan Dunham. “They looked like a state-contending team ...”
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 75,
Sound Christian Crusaders 37
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes took to their home court and notched the Tri-District 1B Tournament victory.
Mount Vernon Christian (17-3) will stay at home for a semifinal game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday against Muckleshoot Tribal School.
"We did a great job of establishing pace and pressure," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "We did not finish easy looks earlier, but we were still able to produce."
Caitlin Vander Kooy led the Hurricanes in scoring with 26 points, Allie Heino finished with 19 and Kylee Russell added 14.
"We set some defensive goals at the half and the girls responded well," Droog said. "Caitlin was very active offensively and Hannah (Van Hofwegen) did a great job on Jersey McGehee."
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 58,
Neah Bay Red Devils 33
MOUNT VERNON — With the Tri-District 1B Tournament victory, the Hurricanes advanced to the semifinals against Crosspoint Academy at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon Christian.
"All playoff wins are good wins," said Hurricanes coach Pat Russell. "I'm super proud of our defensive effort as we settled into the game."
Julian Pedrosa paced the Hurricanes (15-5) with 14 points while Billy DeJong and Nick Wyatt scored 10 points apiece.
Neah Bay led 18-12 after the first quarter. The Hurricanes ratcheted up their defense and held the Red Devils to single-digit scoring for the remaining three quarters.
"Billy and Nick controlled the boards for us and really worked hard inside," the coach said. "Julian played a solid game hitting some timely three's. Our defense was ultimately the difference from start to finish."
La Conner Braves 48,
Auburn Adventist Falcons 45
COUPEVILLE — With the Bi-District 2B Tournament victory, La Conner advanced to face Coupeville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.