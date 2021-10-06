BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday evening, falling 6-3 to Sehome.
Burlington-Edison dropped to 8-1.
"It was not the best game we've played, but it was certainly an exciting one for the crowd with eight goals in the second half," said Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel.
In what the coach described as "a wild second half," Renee Wargo (unassisted), Liz Cisneros (assist Emma Smith) and Nyomie Schwetz (assist Hannah Sayer) all found the back of the net for the home team.
"Sehome played well and I was impressed by their style and skill," Kuttel said. "We're going to get back to work today preparing for our next game against Mount Vernon."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
EVERSON — Mount Vernon improved to 2-5-1 with the blowout victory.
The visitors led 2-1 at halftime following goals by Parker Halgren in the eighth minute and Chloe Mishler in the 17th.
Mount Vernon wore out Nooksack's net in the second half by scoring five goals.
“We created more space and controlled the ball (in the second half),” said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. “It helped that it stopped raining, because the (Nooksack) pitch always poses a problem for visiting teams.”
Vanessa Estrada tallied the hat trick, scoring in the 44th, 57th (assist Jenna Mills) and 72nd (assist Sophia Youngsman) minutes.
A minute after Estrada's goal, Nora Chennault took a pass from Youngsman and scored in the 73rd minute, and Bailee Martinez scored in the 76th minute off an assist from Janelle Fuentes.
Lynden Lions 5
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — An injury-plagued season continued for the Cubs as the Lions took full advantage.
"The girls just can’t catch a break," said Sedro-Woolley coach Natalie Sakuma. "We are missing almost half of our team due to foot injuries including our keeper."
That injury forced Olivia Stroud into the starting spot as goalie. Sakuma said the freshman did the best she could.
"Despite the adversity, the girls created many opportunities," the coach added. "They are becoming more and more confident in themselves and that’s a great thing to see in any program."
Sakuma said Talia Gonzalez played an “incredibly smart and strong game” in the back while Kylie Evans was “fearless” up top.
The Cubs are 2-7 overall.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Darrington Loggers 0
LA CONNER — The Braves kept their record spotless at 7-0 with the 25-11, 25-3, 25-12 sweep.
"A solid night for us going into our nonleague match with Glacier Peak and the Olympia Tournament," said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble.
Ellie Marble was 23-for-23 serving for the Braves with 14 kills, three aces and 10 digs. Emma Keller finished the match with 30 assists while Rachel Cram had 12 digs.
Sarah Cook had seven kills to go along with 11 digs and a pair of aces and Makayla Herrera had eight kills and three aces.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks swept the Cougars 25-9, 25-20, 25-12 to improve to 5-2.
Skyler Whisler finished the match with 20 kills, Kendyl Flynn had nine and Tori Anthony added three. Kenna Flynn kept busy feeding those hitters with 31 assists. Ariana Bickley collected 31 digs.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
NOOKSACK — The Pioneers defended their home court and dropped the Bulldogs to 0-8 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves swept the Lions, sending Concrete to 1-7 on the season.
Boys' Soccer
Coupeville Wolves 3,
La Conner Braves 1
COUPEVILLE — La Conner dropped to 5-3 overall with the loss.
Mason Wilson scored the lone goal for the Braves.
