SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The trophy for winning the fourth annual Golden Cow left with the Burlington-Edison wrestling team Tuesday night as the Tigers claimed victory in the rivalry match against Sedro-Woolley.
Burlington-Edison won the Northwest Conference dual meet, 45-31.
The Tigers were also given the opportunity to honor their seniors since Burlington-Edison doesn't have a home dual match this season.
"It was a great atmosphere for wrestling," said Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones. "I love this dual and the support both teams receive from their fan base. The gym was packed and the cheering was loud.
"... We are grateful for the dual with Woolley and appreciate that we had an opportunity to honor our seniors and their parents."
Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast echoed those sentiments in regard to the atmosphere.
"Solid night of wrestling again in the Skagit Valley," Mast said. "Stands were packed and wrestling in front of a crowd seems to be back again."
On the mat, Jones was impressed with the composure, physicality and toughness his team showed.
"Gus Menne looked spectacular in his 15-point tech fall over returning state placer Kellen Soares," Jones said. "Trapper Jacobson competed incredibly hard.
"Damian Fernandez set the tone for the night at 106. Despite a loss, his hard work in fighting off his back helped motivate the team for what was to come."
Fellow Tigers claiming victory included Ben Sommers by fall, Miguel Fernandez by major decision and Chase Weber by pin.
Sedro-Woolley had wins from Owen Ensley (106) and Connor Mellich (145) while Jayden Larm (182), Franklin Santoni (195), Aiden Johnson (220) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (285) were victorious by pin.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 44,
Coupeville Wolves 21
COUPEVILLE — A better-played second half led the Hurricanes to victory over the Wolves.
Mount Vernon Christian went up early in the first quarter, then proceeded to go scoreless for eight minutes in the first half.
"Our execution, decision making, and poor shooting made for a very ugly first half," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog. "We executed much better both offensively and defensively in the second half."
Allie Heino scored 20 points as Mount Vernon Christian improved to 12-2.
Darrington Loggers 58,
Concrete Lions 17
CONCRETE — The Loggers were a bit more than the Lions could handle.
Alexa Dalton led Concrete in scoring with nine points while Maddy Norris had six rebounds to go along with six steals and Pam Huntley grabbed six rebounds.
The Lions are 0-4 in league and 1-10 overall.
Boys' Basketball
Concrete Lions 41,
Darrington Loggers 35
CONCRETE — Concrete coach Levi Stewart described his Lions' Northwest 2B/1B League victory over the Loggers as probably the biggest in five years.
"We’ve been on the wrong end of those rivalry games and it’s nice to be on the other side of it," Stewart said. "I am incredibly proud of the resilience and grit this team showed."
The Lions erased a two-point halftime deficit and led by as many as 10 points en route to the victory.
Adam Culver was a force as he finished the game with 22 points, 21 rebounds and eight steals for Concrete while Josiah Rider scored 11 points.
Concrete is 1-3 in league and 2-9 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 44,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 39
COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes were edged by the Wolves in the nonleague game.
"Coupeville plays physical, tough-nosed defense that causes problems for teams," said Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell. "We desired to keep their shooters from getting open looks and unfortunately lost Logan Downes (28 points) too often."
Liam Millenaar led the Hurricanes (9-5) with 15 points.
"It was the first game back for Nick Wyatt, a three-year starter who injured his wrist during soccer season," Russell said. "I think as we get senior guard Ben Rozema back next week and with him, we'll have all of the team healthy and will hopefully be able to get these close games with our experience."
Boys' Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 135,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 45
ANACORTES — The Seahawks dominated the Northwest Conference meet and produced three two-event winners.
Will McClintock won the 200 freestyle in 1-minute, 53.03 seconds and the 100 backstroke (58.39 seconds). John Hernandez won the 200 individual medley (2:08.42) and 100 freestyle (52.16) and Zachary Harris touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (23.61) as well as the 100 butterfly (57.86).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.