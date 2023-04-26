svh-202304xx-sports-BB-BE-vs-ANA-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Tyler Walker throws a pitch during a Northwest Conference baseball game against Anacortes on Tuesday in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison Tigers scored early in their Northwest Conference baseball game against Anacortes and those runs would prove to be the difference Tuesday.

Burlington-Edison won 3-1 after scoring a run in the first inning and two more in the second inning as the Seahawks lost just their second conference game.


