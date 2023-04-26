BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison Tigers scored early in their Northwest Conference baseball game against Anacortes and those runs would prove to be the difference Tuesday.
Burlington-Edison won 3-1 after scoring a run in the first inning and two more in the second inning as the Seahawks lost just their second conference game.
Levi Koopmans swung the hot bat for the Tigers as he went 3-for-3 with two RBI. He was the only player on either roster with multiple hits.
Tyler Walker got the win for Burlington-Edison as the left-hander went six innings, allowed four hits and one run while striking out nine. Koopmans threw one inning in relief.
Jacob Hayes suffered the loss for the visitors as the Seahawks ace lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs with five strikeouts.
Burlington-Edison improved to 9-5 in conference and 11-6 overall. The first-place Seahawks are 11-2, tied for first with Mount Vernon, and 14-4.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 6
LYNDEN — Dylan Jacobs made the most of his plate appearances as Mount Vernon collected the Northwest Conference win.
Jacobs hit a home run in the first inning and a single in the sixth that resulted in five RBI. Teammate Moi Lucatero also had a pair of hits.
The Bulldogs were aggressive on the bases as they tallied seven steals, led by Quinn Swanson with three.
Mount Vernon is tied for first place in conference at 11-2 and is 14-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11,
Bellingham Bayhawks 6
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs improved to 5-8 in the Northwest Conference and 7-10 overall.
La Conner Braves 12,
Orcas Island Vikings 5
LA CONNER — With the Northwest 2B/1B League victory, the Braves are 2-9 and 3-11.
Coupeville Wolves 18,
Concrete Lions 1
CONCRETE — The Northwest 2B/1B League loss dropped the Lions to 0-9.
Boys' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
BURLINGTON — The game was close at the half, however, the Tigers roared to life in the final 40 minutes for the Northwest Conference victory.
Burlington-Edison led 1-0 at the half after a goal by Acxel Gonzalez.
"The first half was a tense start," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "... The buildup was fantastic as the boys moved the ball through the thirds, used width, and a switch of play to set up the final shot."
The second half was all Tigers as Kounosuke Wilcox found the back of the net three times. He was joined in the scoring column by Roy Montiel and Luca Lopez.
"I’m proud of our guys for playing our style of soccer and being patient in possession to create gaps and find the seams that allowed us to score the goals we did," MacKay said. "Jordan Gomez, Iver Light and Jack DeCelle also played fantastic games, distributing, defending, and creating for our team."
The Tigers are 4-3 in conference and 7-5 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Northwest Conference was a battle of attrition played mostly in Sedro-Woolley's final third.
The Seahawks scored first when Wesley Hunter got behind the Cubs' defense and snuck the ball into the low corner of the goal in the eighth minute.
"I thought we did a good job in the first half putting pressure on Sedro’s backfield," said Anacortes coach Brian Nelson. "One of the keys to success that we talked about in our pregame was scoring in the first 10 minutes, and we accomplished that."
Pablo Castillo Silva put the Cubs on the board off a free kick from 35 yards out in the upper left corner of the net for 1-1 halftime score.
"In the second half, we made some adjustments, and I was pleased with our attack and ability to create more quality chances," Nelson said.
The game winner for the Seahawks came in the 60th minute off a scramble in the box following a corner kick. The ball came off the head of Cooper Barton, ricocheted off the crossbar and into the goal.
"It wasn’t our sharpest performance by any means," said Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman. "We had difficulty getting into the final third, their size in the midfield gave us a lot of trouble and they brought a lot of pressure at our back line all game."
Anacortes is 1-4-2 in conference and 3-5-4 overall while the Cubs fell to 0-5-2 and 2-8-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Cougars were no match for the high-scoring Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference counter.
Seven different Mount Vernon players scored goals, including Francisco Hernandez in the 25th minute, Manuel Rosales in the 28th, Danny Gonzalez in the 30th and Aaron Diaz in the 33rd for a 4-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Angel Reyes found the back of the net in the 49th minute, Jovany Lopez in the 57th and Jonny Mancillas put the bow on the victory for Mount Vernon, now 7-0 in conference and 9-0-3 overall.
"We had a good night of soccer," said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. "The clean sheet is credited to Jesus Garcis, Angel Martinez and Lucas Melnik."
Girls' Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — The Seahawks got three singles wins and a pair of doubles victories to secure the Northwest Conference victory.
At No. 1 singles, Anacortes' Emilie Cross outlasted GiGi Searle, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Kaya Fountain of Anacortes defeated Kira MacKay 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
At No. 3, Burlington-Edison's Carli Smith got the best of Aleena Aipperspach 6-2, 6-2. Mikiah Dunham of Anacortes fought hard for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Monze Flores at No. 4.
In doubles, Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn of Anacortes won 6-1, 6-1 over Kiana Lindsay and AnnMarie Cox. Fellow Seahawks Emily Toledo and Sophia Reed defeated Jaycee Smith and Amy Campbell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
Burlington-Edison's Hannah Tolf and Analise Slotemaker netted the Tigers' lone doubles win at No. 2 over Ava Hightower and Abby Cross 6-0, 6-4.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7,
Blaine Borderites 0
BLAINE — The Borderites were no match for the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Mount Vernon's Sadie Lee won 6-3, 6-4 at the top spot while Lily Long was victorious 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 3, Manon Duchaussoy won 6-2, 6-0 and Kira Wilson posted a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Samantha Stewart and Farah Briseno won 6-4, 6-3, Grace Dilworth and Sophia Greshishkin notched a 6-2, 6-3 victory at the No. 2 spot, and Miriam Cooksey and Mia Shackleton completed the sweep at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
Softball
Coupeville Wolves 20,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The Lions dropped to 0-8 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 0-11 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 24,
La Conner Braves 4
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-7 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 1-13 overall.
Girls' Golf
Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison at Northwest Conference
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs finished second, the Tigers third and Mount Vernon fifth at Shukson Golf Course.
"Finally nice to see a little sunshine, but Shuksan is a tough place to walk and play," said Burlington-Edison coach Greg Knutzen. "Scores were a little high, but the girls competed well."
Local golfers peppered the top 10 spots paced by Mount Vernon's Sara Pate, who finished second with her round of 98. Erin Pierce of Sedro-Woolley finished a shot back in third with a 99.
Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink and teammate Ea Wuellner finished in a tie for sixth at 105 and Sedro-Woolley's Brooke Ryan placed eighth with a 109.
Boys' Golf
Burlington-Edison, Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes at Northwest Conference
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers tamed the Whidbey Golf Club course as well as their competitors as they finished atop the leaderboard.
Burlington-Edison tallied a 390, followed by Oak Harbor (455), Mount Baker (491), Bellingham (503), Lakewood (512), Anacortes (526), Sedro-Woolley (547) and Blaine (563).
The Tigers' Ben Wilson brought home medalist honors with his round of 73.
Will Edwards paced the Cubs with his round of 86 and Coleman Goss shot a 96 to lead Anacortes.
