BELLINGHAM — The Northwest 2A District Boys' Golf Tournament concluded Tuesday at Lake Padden Golf Course with Burlington-Edison claiming both the individual and team titles.
With the team title, all five Tigers qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament beginning May 23 at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane.
Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson won the district title with his round of 69 for a two-day total 142.
He paced a Burlington-Edison contingent that included Ben Wilson, who finished fifth following a final round of 74 for a two-day total of 145.
Wyatt Brownell finished eighth after his round of 77 to finish with a total of 154, followed by Ian Powers in ninth after a round of 77 for a total of 157, while Mason Whitlock's round of 83 tallied him a 165 for a 14th-place finish.
The first alternate to the state tournament is also a Tiger as Spencer Atkinson claimed the spot following a four-way playoff. He had a second-round 83 for a total of 167.
The top 15 in the tournament advanced to state.
Girls' Golf
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BURLINGTON — The second round of the tournament at Skagit Golf & Country Club saw Sedro-Woolley's Erin Pierce qualify for the Class 2A State Tournament as she finished fifth overall.
The top 13 individuals qualified for the state championships that begin May 23 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.
Pierce's second round of 97 gave her a total of 183 for the tournament.
She'll be joined at state by teammate Kylin Chance, who placed 13th place with her round of 102 for a total of 214.
Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink and Ea Wuellner also will be making trips to state.
Brink finished 10th with a total of 211 after her round of 107, while Wuellner was 12th with her score of 107 for a 213.
Northwest 3A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon golfers are scattered throughout the field following the first day of the tournament played at Snohomish Golf Course.
The Bulldogs enter Wednesday's second round paced by Sara Pate, who is in sixth after shooting a 97, while Lacey Cooley is in a tie for 37th with a 114, Nina Horan is 47th following her round of 121, and Abby Thompson's score of 139 has her in 55th.
Softball
Northwest 3A District Tournament
EVERETT — Mount Vernon's stay at the tournament proved to be a short one.
The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs fell to No. 12-seeded Stanwood 8-3 in their opener, then were eliminated by No. 9 Everett 17-0.
Mount Vernon's season ends with a record of 10-11.
