Burlington-Edison's Ben Wilson chips out of a bunker  Tuesday at the Northwest 2A District Tournament at Lake Padden Golf Course in Bellingham.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BELLINGHAM — The Northwest 2A District Boys' Golf Tournament concluded Tuesday at Lake Padden Golf Course with Burlington-Edison claiming both the individual and team titles.

With the team title, all five Tigers qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament beginning May 23 at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Spokane.


